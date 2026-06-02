The State Security Service (SSS) has denied arresting or detaining renowned writer and academic, Okey Ndibe, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, saying its interaction with him was part of a routine process to remove his name from a long-standing watch list.

The clarification came after Mr Ndibe disclosed on Facebook that he was detained by operatives of the agency at the airport on Thursday, prompting concern among friends, colleagues and supporters.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, the SSS said reports suggesting that Mr Ndibe was arrested were inaccurate.

According to the agency, Mr Ndibe had been on its watch list since 29 January 2013 but his case had recently been reviewed and downgraded as part of an ongoing exercise to reassess and sanitise old Watch-List Actions (WLAs), some of which date back to the military era.

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The SSS said its Director-General had ordered a review of historical watch-list records upon assuming office to prevent citizens from being unnecessarily embarrassed by outdated security alerts.

It explained that individuals whose names remain on such lists are routinely engaged as part of a process leading to the review, downgrade and eventual removal of their names from the watch list.

“In the same vein, Prof Ndibe has been on Watchlist since January 29, 2013.

Meanwhile, his case has been reviewed and downgraded. Thus, the interface with him at the airport was geared towards the final delisting of his details from the Action,” the statement said.

The agency added that the interaction lasted less than an hour, after which Mr Ndibe was cleared and escorted.

However, in a Facebook post made shortly after the incident, Mr Ndibe described the encounter as a detention that lasted more than three hours.

“I am so grateful for the expressions of concern by many friends, acquaintances and others over my detention earlier today by the DSS at Murtala Muhammed International Airport,” he wrote.

“The two agents who interacted with me were quite courteous throughout the three+ hours of my detention. I’d like to confirm that I’ve been released.”

Mr Ndibe also said he was in good health and spirits and expressed appreciation to those who reached out to him from different parts of the world after news of the incident spread.

Despite the differing accounts over the nature and duration of the encounter, both Mr Ndibe and the SSS agreed that the operatives who interacted with him conducted themselves professionally and courteously.

The SSS said several Nigerians, including journalists, had benefited from the ongoing review of watch-list records.

It cited the case of Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), whose name was removed from the watch list in May 2025 after remaining there for more than a decade.

The agency urged Nigerians who believe they may be affected by existing watch-list actions to contact its national headquarters to facilitate the review process, while assuring that efforts to sanitise the watch-list system would continue.

“The process will continue to ensure that all Nigerians are fairly treated, with due regard to the provisions of the law,” the statement added.