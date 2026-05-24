The State Security Service (SSS) has released a Yobe man, Ya’u Mohammed, after investigations reportedly showed he had no connection with any criminal activity.

The agency also gave him ₦2 million to support his reintegration and help him establish a means of livelihood after his detention.

Mr Mohammed, a resident of Gashua in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State, was handed over to the Yobe State Government through the governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Dahiru Abdulsalam, a retired brigadier general.

Mr Abdulsalam disclosed this during a visit to the SSS command headquarters in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

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He said his visit was to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the detention and eventual release of the young man.

According to him, further investigations by the SSS later confirmed that Mr Mohammed had no involvement in the allegation for which he was initially detained.

The retired military officer described the development as unusual, saying he had rarely witnessed a situation where a person cleared of wrongdoing was not only released but also provided financial support to aid reintegration.

He said the gesture reflected what he described as the commitment of the Director-General of the SSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi, to justice, compassion and rehabilitation.

Mr Abdulsalam also urged security agencies to uphold the rule of law and respect fundamental human rights in order to strengthen public trust and cooperation.

Speaking after his release, Mr Mohammed thanked God and expressed appreciation to the SSS leadership for the support extended to him.

He said he would use the ₦2 million to establish a sustainable source of livelihood and support his family.

His father, Muhammadu Mohammed, expressed gratitude to the agency during an emotional reunion with his son, describing the intervention as compassionate and commendable.