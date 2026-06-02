The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that the return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia will commence on 3 June.

It urged pilgrims to comply with baggage and documentation requirements to ensure a smooth and hitch-free journey home.

The Head of Aviation, Operations Department of NAHCON, Habib Bello, disclosed this during a media briefing in Makkah, where he outlined preparations for the return phase of the 2026 Hajj operation.

Mr Bello explained that flight schedules are determined by the airlines and approved by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which allocates operational slots to all carriers participating in the exercise.

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According to him, Max Air will begin the return operation on 3 June with pilgrims from Nasarawa State, while Flynas and Air Peace are scheduled to commence operations on 4 June with pilgrims from Ogun and Oyo states, respectively.

He urged pilgrims to strictly adhere to the approved baggage allowance of two 23-kilogram luggage bags and one 8-kilogram hand luggage bag.

“Failure to comply with the approved baggage limits could result in delays, disruptions in boarding arrangements or removal from the flight manifest,” he warned.

The NAHCON official further advised pilgrims to notify relevant officials at least 48 hours before their scheduled departure to facilitate the release of passports, luggage processing and transportation logistics.

Passport processing underway

Also speaking during the briefing, the Head of the Makkah Passport Committee, Abdurrahman Mohammed, said the commission had successfully concluded the first phase of the 2026 Hajj operation and had begun processing travel documents for returning pilgrims.

Mr Mohammed explained that pilgrims’ passports are kept in safe custody throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia to prevent loss, damage and cases of abscondment.

Chairman earns praise from pilgrims

Meanwhile, several pilgrims have commended the Chairman of NAHCON, Ismail Yusuf, for his hands-on leadership during the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The chairman assumed office at a critical stage, shortly before the commencement of major Hajj activities, following Abdullahi Usman’s voluntary resignation, yet many pilgrims and officials believe his intervention significantly contributed to the overall coordination of services for Nigerian pilgrims.

Pilgrims particularly praised his close monitoring of feeding arrangements, accommodation facilities and welfare services in Makkah and Madinah.

Several pilgrims who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES by telephone from Makkah said the chairman demonstrated responsiveness whenever complaints were raised.

“He was visible and attentive to issues affecting pilgrims. Whenever complaints emerged, there was a clear effort by the commission to investigate and provide solutions,” one pilgrim from Kaduna State said.

Another pilgrim from Lagos State described the commission’s response to welfare concerns as “encouraging,” adding that affected pilgrims received timely attention.

Observers also noted the chairman’s firm stance against erring private tour operators. During the Hajj exercise, NAHCON cautioned operators accused of transporting more pilgrims than the numbers officially approved and registered, warning that sanctions would be imposed on any operator found in violation of regulations.

The 2026 Hajj exercise witnessed increased scrutiny of service delivery following concerns raised by some pilgrims over accommodation, transportation and feeding arrangements.

With the return airlift set to commence, many stakeholders remain optimistic that the exercise will proceed smoothly, given the coordination already established between NAHCON, airlines and Saudi authorities.