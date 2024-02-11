The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc on Sunday announced the passing of the company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Mr Wigwe, his wife and son were among the casualties in a fatal helicopter crash that occurred near the Nevada-California border.

The Eurocopter EC 130, carrying Wigwe and five others, crashed on Friday night on its way to Las Vegas.

In a statement released on Sunday by the company’s secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, Access Holdings expressed its pain about the tragic loss.

“The entire Access Family mourns the loss of Herbert, Doreen, and Chizi. We extend our deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones,” the statement said.

“Dr. Wigwe was a key driving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to the transformation of the Access franchise since joining the Bank in 2002.”

Reflecting on Mr Wigwe’s legacy, Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings, said, “The Access Family has suffered a major loss with the passing of Dr Wigwe, who was a great friend and fine gentleman.

“He had a prodigious intellect, admirable personal qualities, and vast business experience, which he brought to bear on the Access Family, and for which we owe him a debt of gratitude.

“In line with the Company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer. However, we remain confident that the Access Group will build further on Dr Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.”

Access Bank earlier on Sunday said it is cooperating with US authorities who are investigating the fatal helicopter crash that led to the death of Mr Wigwe and others.

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), is also believed to be part of the passengers.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it currently has a meteorologist working on its team to analyse and get the exact weather conditions at the time of the crash.

“Of course, that’s out in the middle of the desert so we’ll have to find the closest reporting stations nearby to be able to give any accurate report,” NTSB said.

