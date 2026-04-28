At least six people have been killed and others injured in a late-night attack on the Channel One community, a border settlement in the Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

A resident, who identified himself as Amos, said the attackers, suspected to be armed herders, stormed the community around 11 p.m. on Sunday, firing gunshots and forcing villagers to flee.

“They came late in the night and started shooting. People ran in different directions to save their lives,” he said.

A community leader, Joseph Anawah, who confirmed the incident, gave the names of six of the victims as Akor Gwakyaa, Msooter Gwakyaa, Aondoungwa Michael, Vershima Michael, Terna Michael, and Msughter Terzungwe, noting that the death toll could be higher.

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“It is also confirmed that some people, whose names are yet to be identified, sustained life-threatening injuries and have been hospitalised at different medical facilities in Anyiin town,” he said.

He added: “Those in critical condition, numbering about seven, have been taken to Ugba town in Logo LGA for further treatment.

“The attackers came in large numbers, armed with firearms, and rode on motorcycles. It is alleged that they are camped at Shaor, one of the deserted villages identified in several intelligence reports as a base for marauders in Logo LGA.”

Mr Anawah added that the attack has triggered fresh displacement, with residents of Channel One and neighbouring communities fleeing to safer areas over fears of further violence.

He urged both the state and federal governments to intensify clearance operations in identified hideouts, particularly Shaor, which he described as a recurring base for armed groups.

He also called for the establishment of a joint inter-state security task force involving Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba states to curb cross-border attacks.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Logo Local Government Area, Clement Kav, said seven people were killed and four others injured.

“They killed seven people and injured four others. They came, carried out the attack, and fled,” he said, adding that he had briefed the Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, and the Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

The spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Udeme Edet, said she had yet to be briefed about the details of the incident as of the time of this report.

A pattern of violence

The latest killings add to a growing pattern of violent attacks across Benue State in recent days.

Last week, gunmen invaded the Olegabulu community in Agatu Local Government Area, killing a traditional ruler, his wife, his son, and two other residents in an attack that lasted about 20 minutes.

In a separate incident, armed men attacked mourners returning from a burial in Sati-Ikov Council Ward of Ushongo Local Government Area, killing three people and abducting two others.

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The string of attacks has heightened fears among residents, especially in rural and border communities where armed groups are said to exploit forested terrain and weak security presence to launch repeated assaults.

Community leaders across affected areas have continued to call for sustained and coordinated security operations, warning that without decisive action, the cycle of killings and displacement may persist.