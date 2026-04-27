The family of Abdulsamad Jamiu, a 24-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, has issued a detailed rebuttal to the Nigerian Army’s account of the events that led to his death in the early hours of 25 April in Dei-Dei, Abuja, insisting he was unlawfully killed inside his home and not caught in a gunfight as claimed by the military.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the army’s statement claiming the corps member was killed in crossfire when soldiers were chasing armed robbers.

In a formal statement released on 26 April and made available to this newspaper, the family said the Nigerian Army’s narrative describing an exchange of gunfire during a pursuit of armed robbers was “false, misleading, and an affront to the memory of an innocent young man.”

According to the family, soldiers entered their residence in Dei-Dei Shagari Quarters around 2:00 a.m., where Mr Jamiu was asleep in his room while his sister was elsewhere in the house. The family statement noted that his parents were out of town attending a burial in Kogi State.

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The statement alleged that military personnel fired a shot through the closed door of Mr Jamiu’s room, striking him in the head and killing him instantly. The family said the bullet trajectory — from the door into the room — shows the shot was fired from outside.

“The physical evidence does not support an exchange of gunfire,” the family said, adding that no weapon was recovered at the scene and no other bullet casings were found apart from those linked to the soldiers.

They further claimed that only a single gunshot was heard by residents in the area, with no indication of a broader firefight. The family said community vigilantes, who were contacted after the shooting, also confirmed that no robbery had been reported in the neighbourhood that night.

The family accused the soldiers of entering the compound covertly by scaling the fence — rather than through the gate — and proceeding into the house without announcing their presence.

They described the operation as unlawful and questioned why lethal force was used without confirming any threat.

The family said soldiers at the scene admitted, in the presence of the police, that the killing was a mistake and that Mr Jamiu was innocent. This admission, they said, was documented in a statement before the Divisional Police Officer.

They also raised concerns about the handling of the scene, alleging that vigilante members were instructed by soldiers to clean up bloodstains instead of preserving evidence for investigation.

The family posed a series of questions to the military, including the identity of the unit involved, the basis for the operation, and the whereabouts of the alleged armed robbers. They also demanded the release of the statement in which the soldiers reportedly admitted fault.

Calling for accountability, the family urged an independent investigation outside military control and the prosecution of those responsible. They also demanded a retraction of the army’s statement and a public apology.

“The family does not seek vengeance. The family seeks justice,” the statement read, emphasising the need for transparency and adherence to the rule of law.

The Nigerian Army has yet to publicly respond to the family’s reaction.