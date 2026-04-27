At least 10 persons have been killed with several others injured in a terror attack on Gurbi, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The terrorists, locally referred to as bandits, stormed the community Sunday afternoon, shooting sporadically but were engaged by local vigilantes and armed locals who stopped the terrorists from gaining entry into the community, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

Gurbi, an agrarian and business community in Kankara, shares boundaries with several vulnerable communities within the Tsafe area in Zamfara State.

“The bandits began shooting before reaching the community, the moment our vigilante members heard gunshots, they went outside the community to engage the bandits,” a youth leader in the community who sought anonymity told PREMIUM TIMES.

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“Afraid of the unknown, several people ran out of their houses to escape being trapped. When the bandits saw our people running out, they followed them behind and started shooting them,” he added.

A health worker in the community who also sought anonymity said some of the people were killed at close range.

“I think some of the residents ran into the bandits while running out of the community and they were cruelly shot by the bandits,” the health worker said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that residents only got to find out that some of their people had been killed when the terrorists retreated.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar-Sadiq Aliyu, said he would get back to reporters over the attack.

“Sorry. I’ll get back to you soon, please,” Mr Aliyu said in a general message sent to reporters in a Katsina Police Command WhatsApp group.