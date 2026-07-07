The Senate on Tuesday rejected calls by some of its members to nationalise South African companies operating in Nigeria and use the proceeds from the firms to compensate Nigerians who suffered losses during xenophobic attacks in that country.

The upper chamber reached the decision after a majority of senators rejected the proposal through a voice vote during plenary while debating a motion on the continued attacks and killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

The motion was sponsored by Cross River South Senator, Asuquo Ekpenyong.

Among the South African companies operating in Nigetia are MTN, a telecom giant and DStv, a pay television service owned by MultiChoice Group.

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During the debate, Lagos Central Senator, Wasiu Eshinlokun, urged the Senate to consider nationalising the companies.

Mr Eshinlokun, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), lamented the continued killings of Nigerians and the destruction of their properties in South Africa.

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, supported the proposal, arguing that rather than merely expressing grief over the attacks, lawmakers should adopt measures that would affect South Africa’s economy.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, recalled that the Senate had earlier resolved to send a delegation to South Africa to engage with its government over the killings but said nothing had been done since the resolution was adopted.

Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi also backed the proposal, saying Nigeria should adopt stronger diplomatic measures instead of continued engagement.

However, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, rejected the proposal, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the attacks should first be properly investigated before Nigeria takes any action.

Mr Jibrin, an APC senator, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, acknowledged that many Nigerians had lost their lives and properties but maintained that Nigeria must act cautiously.

“Killing people in the name of protest is not something that should be accepted. It is unacceptable, we cannot allow that but then we need to be careful, particularly because we live in Africa, we set the pace. Whatever we want to do, we need to be very careful,” he said.

The deputy senate president also addressed reports that the South African government had refused to compensate victims, saying decisions should not be based on social media posts.

“What Senator Adams Oshiomhole said, sometimes, we don’t take things that are said on social media to analyse the situation. I saw what he is talking about. What the minister was saying was that those who live in illegal settlements will not be paid anything because they illegally occupied those areas. But those who have titles, nobody will take those titles away from them, nobody will take their properties from them even if they have been displaced.

“The government (of SA) should be bold enough to say we have been threatened by some certain people who are conspiring to destabilise our nation. The president (of SA) should come out to tell the world. Maybe after the committee has done its work, maybe we will find it necessary to advise the South African government,” he said.

Mr Jibrin subsequently urged the three senators to withdraw their proposals and instead allow the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to investigate the attacks and report back in two weeks.

This is not the first time lawmakers have debated attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. There have also been previous calls to revoke the operating licences of MTN Group, DStv and other South African companies doing business in Nigeria.

On 5 May, the Senate resolved to send a delegation to South Africa as part of diplomatic efforts to find a lasting solution to the attacks.

It agreed at the time that the delegation would comprise members of both chambers of the National Assembly and would be led by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The delegation was expected to engage with the South African government and the leadership of its parliament to seek an end to the attacks on Nigerians. However, it is not clear whether the lawmakers delegation visited South Africa because there are no public records of such visitation.

In recent weeks, violent protests have erupted in parts of South Africa, targeting African migrants, including Nigerians. Videos circulating on social media show mobs attacking foreigners, with several Nigerians reportedly killed.

There are also allegations that security officials failed to intervene in some of the attacks. Two Nigerians were reportedly killed in April by personnel of the South African National Defence Force in Port Elizabeth.

One victim, Ekpenyong Andrew, was arrested and later found dead in Pretoria, while another, Amaramiro Emmanuel, died from injuries allegedly sustained during an attack by security personnel.

The government however has repatriated several Nigerians from South Africa due to the violence.

The motion

Presenting the motion, Mr Ekpenyong condemned the attacks and urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain written assurances from the South African government on the safety and protection of Nigerians living in the country.

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for violence, intimidation, looting and unlawful immigration enforcement.

The senator further urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa to strengthen emergency consular support and establish a verified register of Nigerians who have suffered death, injury, displacement, unlawful detention, or loss of businesses and property to facilitate legal redress, restitution and compensation.

He also called on the federal government to work with other affected African countries and relevant organs of the African Union to establish an effective early warning and accountability mechanism to prevent xenophobic violence and protect African migrants.