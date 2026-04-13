It was a night of glitz and glamour as the CEO of Beauty by AD, Adeola C Adeyemi, popularly known as Diiadem, celebrated her 35th birthday at the Five Palm Event Centre in Lagos.

The well-attended, Owambe-themed birthday party was preceded by a Thanksgiving Service held earlier in the day at LOGIC Church.

The celebrant kicked off the evening’s festivities in a long, regal silver dress with a detachable train by Nigerian designer, Emagine by Bukola. Her Hair was styled in a lovely updo created by Adefunkeee.

For her second look, she changed into a stunning, long-sleeved, deep-red blouse with a matching skirt, both by Emagine by Bukola. The heavily beaded outfit was paired with a beautiful multicoloured metallic red gele and minimal accessories.

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For her afterparty look, she wore a dazzling baby pink dress with green accents. She wore very little jewellery and carried a blinged-out silver fan.

The mom of one who recently moved into her new luxury home, nicknamed CASA DEE, was feted by celebrities such as Eniola Badmus, Chioma ‘Good hair’ Ikokwu, Mercy Eke, Tacha, Timini Egbuson, Kie Kie, Don Jazzy, Bisola Aiyeola, Osas Ighodalo and many others.