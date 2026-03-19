A Sokoto-based Islamic cleric, Musa Lukuwa, held Eid al-Fitr prayers on Thursday, diverging from the official date announced by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, who had fixed the celebration for Friday.

The cleric based his decision on a reported moon sighting in neighbouring Niger Republic, while authorities say the situation remains peaceful.

Mr Lukuwa, in a message delivered in a Facebook video circulated on Thursday, said the fasting month of Ramadan had concluded after 29 days, citing the sighting of the crescent moon in neighbouring Niger Republic as the basis for ending the fast.

The position contrasts with that of the Sultanate Council, which traditionally coordinates moon sighting and announces Islamic festival dates for Muslims across Nigeria.

Police confirm peaceful observance

The police said there was no tension following the cleric’s early Eid observance.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmad Rufa’i, said the situation remained calm.

“The cleric and his followers held the Eid prayer today and have even dispersed without any tension generated,” Mr Rufa’i said.

He added that security personnel remain on alert to ensure a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the wider Eid celebrations scheduled for Friday in line with the Sultanate’s announcement.

Cleric cites Niger moon sighting

In his message, Mr Lukuwa argued that Muslims in Sokoto share geographical and religious proximity with communities in Niger Republic, where the new moon was reportedly sighted.

He maintained that Islamic teachings permit reliance on verified moon sightings beyond national borders, particularly where there is no significant difference in time zones or visibility conditions.

The cleric also questioned the exclusivity of centralised authority in declaring the end of Ramadan, stressing that obedience to religious leaders is conditional on adherence to established Islamic principles.

Established process

In Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto—who also serves as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs—plays a central role in announcing the start and end of Ramadan based on verified reports from moon sighting committees across the country.

The Sultan’s declaration is widely followed by Muslim communities, helping to ensure uniformity in key religious observances, including Eid prayers.

Recurring debate

Differences over moon sighting are not new in parts of the Muslim world. Scholars have long debated whether to rely strictly on local sightings or accept reports from other regions.

In northern Nigeria, such differences occasionally surface, particularly in border communities with close religious and cultural ties to neighbouring countries.

Mr Lukuwa’s position reflects one side of this broader jurisprudential debate, which hinges on interpretations of prophetic traditions regarding when to begin and end fasting.

Calls for unity

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam and other religious bodies have consistently emphasised adherence to coordinated moon-sighting processes to promote unity among Muslims in the country.

Observers note that such disagreements, while not uncommon, rarely play out so visibly within the seat of the Sultanate.

While the immediate situation remained peaceful, the development underscores a recurring tension between centralised religious authority and independent interpretations of Islamic law in northern Nigeria, raising broader questions about how unity is negotiated during major religious observances.