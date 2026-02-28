US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he ordered an attack on Iran.

Mr Trump said early Saturday that the attack is “massive and ongoing” and intended to prevent Iran from putting US lives at risk.

He claimed Iran had been working to rebuild its nuclear programme after the US bombing of its nuclear facilities last June during the Israel-Iran war, although Iran has repeatedly stated that its nuclear programme was for peaceful purposes.

Earlier, the Israeli defence minister, Israel Katz, said his country had launched an attack on Iran on Saturday morning.

Al Jazeera reports that missiles struck University Street and the Jomhouri area of the Iranian capital, Tehran, early Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the US and Israeli attacks occurred a day after Iran and the US had indirect discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme. The attack amidst the discussions is similar to that of last June, when Israel attacked Iran while the latter was negotiating with the US over its nuclear programme.

Iran is expected to retaliate with attacks on American interests in the Middle East as well as attacks on Israel.

Several countries, including Iran’s Arab neighbours, many of whom are allied with the US, had advised the US against attacking Iran, saying it could destabilise the region.

Both Iran and Israel have shut their airspaces for all flights while sirens have continued in Israel, as it advised its citizens to seek shelter.

On Friday, many countries, including the US, China and the UK, asked their citizens to leave Iran and Israel amidst fears of a war.

The US has also asked its citizens in Arab countries like Qatar and Bahrain to seek shelter.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that this is the second time in less than a year that Israel has attacked Iran, leading to an all-out war.

The first in June last year led to the 12-day war between the two countries, which led to hundreds of deaths and the destruction of facilities on both sides. The US, which assisted Israel in defending itself, later joined in attacking Iran.

However, the US has been building its military forces in the Middle East in preparation for the latest attack. Dozens of fighter planes and bombers, as well as ships, have been deployed in preparation for the unprovoked attack on Iran despite calls for caution by world leaders.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided in subsequent reports.