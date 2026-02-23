Nigeria has secured victory in an international arbitration dispute against an international technology contractor, saving the country from potential financial liability estimated at $6.2 million, the office of Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice said on Sunday.

According to a statement by Kamarudeen Ogundele, the special adviser to the President (Communication and Publicity), office of the AGF, the dispute centred on a national electronic government procurement (eGP) project handled by the BPP.

The contractual dispute led the foreign firm, European Dynamics UK Ltd, to initiate the arbitral proceedings before the International Centre for Arbitration and Mediation, which sat in Abuja.

European Dynamics UK Ltd made claims totalling about $6.2 million against Nigeria.

The proceedings ended with the ruling delivered by Funmi Roberts, the sole administrator of the tribunal, dismissing all claims filed by the company against Nigeria.

According to the AGF office’s statement, the ruling relieved Nigeria of potential financial exposure estimated at over $6.2 million (approximately N9.3 billion) in claimed payments and damages.

The statement said the ruling is final and not subject to appeal.

Dispute over e-procurement project

The arbitration arose from a contract involving the design, development, installation and maintenance of a national electronic procurement system supported by the World Bank to enhance transparency and efficiency in federal procurement processes.

European Dynamics UK Ltd had claimed about $2.4 million for alleged milestone completions, $3 million in general damages, and an additional $800,000 in settlement claims.

However, Nigeria argued that payments under the contract were tied strictly to verified performance outcomes rather than partial delivery.

Central to the disagreement was a User Acceptance Test (UAT) conducted by the BPP, which reportedly identified significant functional deficiencies in the software, including omissions and performance-related errors.

The bureau maintained that software delivery could only be deemed complete after successful performance validation confirming compliance with contractual and operational requirements.

The tribunal upheld Nigeria’s position, ruling that the identified deficiencies were the vendor’s responsibility to correct without additional payment.

It also found no evidence that the BPP approved the contractor’s alleged merger of multi-phase project modules into a single phase, noting that payments were structured according to distinct project stages.

“Nothing in the Contract suggests that such a merger is permissible, particularly given that payment is structured in phases. Consequently, the contractual framework was distorted,” it ruled.

Consequently, the arbitrator dismissed all claims by European Dynamics UK Ltd in their entirety.

Nigeria’s legal team was led by Johnson & Wilner LLP, a Nigerian business and technology law firm, with its founding partner, Basil Udotai, heading the arbitration proceedings alongside other associates and strategic partners.

Officials said the legal strategy focused on technical compliance issues and contractual obligations tied to performance standards.

Government reactions

Speaking during the presentation of the arbitration award to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, the Director-General of the BPP, Adebowale Adedokun, described the outcome as a significant milestone for Nigeria’s public procurement system.

Mr Adedokun said the contractor had previously won arbitration cases against several African countries, adding that Nigeria’s success demonstrated confidence in local legal expertise.

“We stood our ground because payments must correspond to demonstrable value delivered,” he said.

Mr Fagbemi commended the BPP and the legal team, describing the ruling as a signal that Nigeria would firmly protect public resources in international contractual disputes.

“This win sends a clear message to the international community that Nigeria can no longer be taken for granted,” the minister said.

Lessons from $11 billion P&ID battle, looking ahead

The latest arbitration victory comes amid Nigeria’s intensified efforts to defend public finances in international disputes following the high-profile Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) case, in which the country faced an $11 billion arbitral award arising from a failed gas processing agreement signed in 2010.

Although a United Kingdom court in 2023 set aside the award after finding that it had been obtained through fraud and corruption, the case exposed weaknesses in contract management, procurement oversight, and dispute handling within public institutions.

Since then, Nigerian authorities have adopted a more assertive legal and compliance strategy in international arbitration, emphasising stricter contract performance standards, improved documentation, and early technical evaluation of government projects — measures officials say informed Nigeria’s defence in the present dispute.

Officials said the latest ruling against European Dynamics UK Ltd highlights the importance of rigorous testing standards, clearly defined milestones, and stronger oversight mechanisms in government technology projects.

They added that lessons from the arbitration would inform ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s e-procurement framework to reduce the risk of similar disputes in the future.