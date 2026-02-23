The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says the outcome of Saturday’s area council elections reflects President Bola Tinubu’s visionary leadership.

Mr Wike made the remarks during a broadcast in Abuja on Sunday, thanking Mr Tinubu for strengthening residents’ confidence in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC won five of the six chairmanship seats contested in Saturday’s elections.

The party secured victories in Abuja Municipal, Bwari, Kuje, Abaji and Kwali area councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in Gwagwalada.

Mr Wike described the results as evidence that the Renewed Hope Agenda has restored optimism and confidence among FCT residents.

He added that the peaceful conduct of the poll equally demonstrated the people’s commitment to democracy and good governance.

The minister thanked residents for believing in what he called a “renewed and credible democratic process” championed by the Tinubu-led administration.

He also commended all candidates for participating in the election and upholding democratic values.

“Your participation is proof of your commitment to ensuring that the voice of the minority is heard, even when the majority prevails.

“Most especially, I congratulate the APC and the PDP for their victories. This election has shown Nigerians the ruling party and the real opposition party.

“Residents of the FCT have demonstrated that they cannot be deceived by emergency democrats who refuse to see anything good in our country,” he said.

Mr Wike said Mr Tinubu’s commitment to improving Nigerians’ lives, particularly in the FCT, had not gone unnoticed.

He expressed confidence that under Mr Tinubu’s leadership, the FCT would remain a model of development and progress.

The minister praised the president for defending democracy, including supporting amendments to the Electoral Act to strengthen credible elections.

“This demonstrates his commitment to improving our democratic process,” he said.

Mr Wike congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what he described as a free, fair and credible poll.

He said the exercise reflected the administration’s resolve to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure transparent, reliable electoral processes.

“I commend the security agencies for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election. Their efforts contributed greatly to this democratic exercise.

“To the winners, you have been given a mandate to serve. Do so with humility, dedication and a commitment to excellence.

“Work tirelessly to improve residents’ lives and bring development to our communities,” he said.

He commended residents, particularly in satellite towns, for turning out peacefully to exercise their franchise.

“Your participation affirms your trust in our democracy. Continue to support efforts to build a better FCT,” he urged.

Mr Wike pledged that the FCT Administration would continue delivering the dividends of democracy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

(NAN)