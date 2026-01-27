Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi is in mourning following the death of his father, Sunday Ndidi, just weeks after leading Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

According to Punch Newspapers, Mr Ndidi, a retired military officer, died on Tuesday after being involved in a road accident in Umunede, Delta State. He was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he was later confirmed dead.

Ndidi’s club, Turkish side Besiktas, confirmed the sad news in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident,” the club said in a message shared on its official X account.

“May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones.”

The loss comes at a difficult time for Ndidi and the Super Eagles. Just a fortnight ago, Nigeria celebrated a record ninth AFCON bronze medal after defeating Egypt on penalties in Casablanca. Ndidi was one of Nigeria’s key players at the tournament and also scored his first international goal during the group-stage win over Tunisia.

That goal came with a special celebration that reflected his close bond with his father. Ndidi paid tribute to Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo, a player his father admired deeply.

“Celebrating like Kanu in a Super Eagles jersey is my way of saying thank you to my father for all his support and for showing me the way. It’s a very proud moment for my family,” Ndidi said after the match.

Born and raised in Lagos, Ndidi has often spoken about growing up in the barracks with his father, who played a major role in shaping his discipline and love for football.

The news has touched many Nigerians, especially given recent tragedies involving sports figures. In late December 2025, former world boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident that claimed the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, two close members of his inner circle. Joshua himself suffered only minor injuries.

This has made January another sad period for the Super Eagles family. Many still remember goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who announced the death of his mother in January 2025, barely two months after losing his father.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Ndidi from teammates, fans and well-wishers, with many praising his commitment to the Super Eagles and the pride he has brought to Nigeria. The football community is expected to continue standing by him and his family during this difficult time.