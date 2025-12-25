The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has called on Nigerians to embrace peace, reconciliation and hope despite the wave of killings, abductions and insecurity across the country.

In his 2025 Christmas message titled “Joy and Hope in a Time of Tribulation,” Bishop Kukah lamented that while Christmas is traditionally a season of joy, Nigeria remains trapped in what he described as “a valley of violence and sorrow,” marked by widespread bloodshed and human suffering.

He noted that insecurity, poverty and poor leadership have deepened despair among citizens but urged Nigerians not to lose faith, stressing that the birth of Christ symbolises light in the midst of darkness.

“Despite it all, Emmanuel — God is with us,” the bishop said, urging political leaders to strengthen their resolve to alleviate the suffering of the people, adding that while greed has impoverished the nation, there remains enough to care for the ordinary Nigerian.

Reflecting on the violent circumstances surrounding the birth of Jesus, Bishop Kukah drew parallels with Nigeria’s present reality, where innocent lives, especially children, continue to be threatened by armed conflict, banditry and abductions.

He referenced the fate of schoolchildren abducted in places such as Chibok, Dapchi, Maga and Papiri, describing the tragedy as a damning indictment of state failure and official negligence.

According to Bishop Kukah, thousands of Nigerian children have been exposed to violence, forced labour, early marriage and abuse, thereby placing the country’s future at grave risk.

The cleric stressed that Nigeria’s security crisis is fundamentally a moral and social problem rooted in poverty, illiteracy, miseducation and selfish politics, particularly in northern Nigeria, which he described as the epicentre of the current violence.

“The men of violence among us are our children,” he said, arguing that years of poor governance and lack of education have turned innocent youths into instruments of terror.

He warned that the country must choose between education and moral renewal or face collective ruin.

While condemning violence, Bishop Kukah cautioned against revenge or the use of force, insisting that Christians must resist the temptation to respond to evil with violence.

Drawing from Christian history and scripture, he emphasised faith, prayer and moral witness as the most enduring weapons against injustice and persecution.

“Violence cannot defeat violence,” he said, urging Nigerians to remain steadfast in their commitment to peace, even in the face of provocation and suffering.

He also called on citizens to draw strength from their shared humanity, noting that Nigerians have continued to mourn, bury their dead and endure hardship together. According to him, unity and solidarity remain critical if the nation is to emerge from its current darkness.

In a note of cautious optimism, Bishop Kukah welcomed the reported return of abducted schoolchildren, commending the federal government and all stakeholders involved in their rescue.

However, he described the incident as “one ordeal too many” and prayed that it would mark the end of what he called Nigeria’s “absurd theatre” of abductions.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas, not merely as a celebration but as a vocation to live out the values of love, peace and reconciliation.

“As ambassadors of Christ, our message to the world must be one of joy, peace and reconciliation,” Bishop Kukah said, wishing Nigerians a hopeful and peaceful Christmas despite the nation’s many trials.

Joy And Hope In A Time of Tribulation

Christmas Message 2025

Matthew Hassan Kukah, Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto

1: Again, Christmas is here. It is a season of great joy to the whole world. Sadly, Nigeria is stuck in a valley of violence and sorrow. Still trapped in the web of insecurity, we risk the temptation to be sorrowful. The good news is that by the birth of Christ, despite it all, Emmanuel, God is among us. Prophet Isaiah reminds us that; a people that walked in darkness has seen a wonderful light (Is. 9:2). We must embrace this light because it is a light that darkness cannot overcome (Jn. 1:5). In the midst of the darkness of our circumstances, we strongly urge our leaders to strengthen their resolve towards ameliorating the sufferings that challenge our faith. We may not have enough to feed the greed of our elite, but there is enough to feed our people.

2: Christ remains the cornerstone of our faith. It is tempting for us to grow weary and despondent due to these circumstances. Over a long time, we have become inconsolable, helplessly watching our communities torn apart by violence. Occasionally, there seems to be a reprieve, then suddenly we find ourselves lapsing again into sorrow as the murderers among us reenact the orgy of death and destruction. The birth of Jesus itself was also marked by the violent realities of the time. Jesus was born in poverty. Fearful for his throne, Herod ordered the killing of all children born around this same time (Mt. 2:16). In the Catholic Church, we celebrate these innocent martyrs on December 28. The poor and vulnerable shepherds in the wild fields were the first to receive the good news of the birth of our Saviour (Lk. 2:10). Christmas calls on us to renew our strength, reminding us that this is not the time to falter. The prophet Isaiah reminds us that: Even the young grow tired and weary, stumble and fall, but those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength (Is. 40:30).

3: Christmas is a good time to remind ourselves that violence still stalks the cribs where the innocent children lie today. From Gaza to Sudan, children are being exposed to the violence that threatens their innocence and childhood. In Nigeria, our harvest of this tragedy is rich. We think of the Dapchi and Chibok girls whose fate now seems to have become a distant echo. Their fate is sealed by the official complicity of a negligent state. Only esterday, it was Maga and today it is Papiri. Today, about two thousand children have been subjected to this inhumanity in our country. Our children are being exposed to the highest risks from early marriages, slavery, physical, psychological and sexual abuses. These children are our future. As we think of the child Jesus at Christmas, we can only continue in steadfast prayer and hope that; our redeemer liveth (Job 9:25).

4: In all this, we Nigerians must renew our belief that we can win this battle against the evil in our land. This is a battle for our soul as a people and a nation. We cannot outsource its solution. We need to ask what has happened to us and what has exposed us to these evil forces. We must now draw from the pool of the goodwill that has held us together as human beings and as a people. In all of this, we have buried our dead together. We have mourned together. We must hold together in darkness so we can welcome the light together. Times like these may try our faith in God and the redemptive power of the Gospel. Yet, we must resist the temptation to falter by resorting to the weapons of the flesh. We received the grace of baptism for times like these. The only weapons that cannot be taken from us are our faith, prayers and faithful witnessing to the Gospel.

5: The men of evil that have descended among us are the product of our toxic politics of selfishness and greed for power. The killers among us have sponsors and supporters. They are all among us.

Thus, whether we choose to call them, bandits, miscreants, kidnappers, jihadists, herdsmen, all we know is that these men and women of violence are our children, they have come out of our own loins. They are both the product of our low level of development and an even lesser level of personal conversion. It is little wonder that northern Nigeria remains the theatre of this drama of death. It is the years of miseducation that have turned innocent children into demons full of hatred. Northern Northern Nigeria has the highest rates of poverty, illiteracy and disease. The message is simple: we must either renovate, educate or perish. We must choose the light of knowledge and abandon the darkness of ignorance. We must hold ourselves to higher moral codes.

6: We Christians are no strangers to violent persecution. Christianity was born during one of harshest periods of the Roman empire. Yet, through time, we Christians have seen the backs of empires and emperors. There should be no ambiguity as to how to confront violence against our faith. Christians have never shirked from persecution. We have not sought it, but we never run from it. That is why, we hold on to the time-tested saying that; The blood of martyrs is the seed of Christianity. We will not ask where our help will come from because we know it will come from the Lord (Ps. 121:1). We will not trust in chariots and horses, but the Lord (Ps. 20:7).

7: Through history, trying times have only strengthened our resolve because; it is the love of Christ that urges us on (2 Cor. 5:14). Let us turn away from the weapons of violence of this world, no matter the temptation. Violence cannot defeat violence. Let us heed those solemn words of Jesus to Peter: Put your sword back in its place (Mt. 26:52). We know that; The battle is not for the swift (Eccl. 9: 11). The walls of Jericho did not fall from the gunfire of mighty armies. They fell when the people, led by the prophets marched in faith (Jos. 6: 5-6, Heb 11: 30). St Paul reminds us that God manifests his power through our weakness when he says, When I am weak, then I am strong (2 Cor:12:10). In this, we know therefor that His grace is sufficient for us (2 Cor. 12:9). Faced with the powerful Egyptian army, Moses told the people of Israel: Be strong. Do not be afraid: These Egyptians you see today, you will not see them again (Ex. 14:13). It is by the name of Jesus that these evil men will be defeated.

8: To those who have died, whether by circumstance of abduction, kidnapping, armed robbery, martyrdom, genocide, by whatever name, we all have an obligation. First, we owe them and their families our prayers. Secondly, we owe them our commitment to work for a better tomorrow that God’s Kingdom of Peace and Justice will reign among us. In this holy season of Christmas, let us remember that; the Lord heals our wounds and mends our broken hearts (Ps. 147:3). Like the shepherds in the fields, we pray that millions of our brethren stranded in refugee camps or forests, may hear the good news that joy has come into the world. We do not celebrate Christmas as a feast or a date on our calendar. We celebrate it as a vocation. Our duty is to let the world see and experience the face of Jesus. Let us do that by our lives of love. Let us embrace peace and seek reconciliation.

9: In Nigeria, with St. Paul, we acknowledge that we are; continually in danger in travelling, in danger of rivers, a danger of bandits, in danger of pagans, in danger in the city, in danger in open fields, in danger at sea and in danger from false brothers (2 Cor. 11:26). Still, we must teach the world how to live through these times of uncertainty because, we are ambassadors for Christ (2 Cor. 5: 20). Being His ambassadors means that our message to the world must be that of joy, peace and reconciliation.

10: Finally, and happily, all our abducted children are back safe and well. At least so we believe. We commend the federal government for their safe return and we rejoice with their immediate families, their teachers, the Diocese of Kontagora, the Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles, and all who have prayed for an end to this ordeal. Yet, this is one ordeal too many. We pray that this will be the last act in this absurd theatre. In spite of it all, let us not deny ourselves the opportunities of the joy of this season. A happy Christmas to you all.