The authorities of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have insisted that the university has appointed the renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a visiting professor.

The university restated its position in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Appointment and refutal

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for UNN, Agha Inya, announced that the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, had signed a letter dated 18 December, appointing Ms Adiche, a graduate of the university, as a visiting professor.

The statement said that Mr Ortuanya, a professor, also appointed African Development Bank executive Kevin Urama and a professor from the University of Chicago, James Robinson, as visiting professors.

It stated that the letters of appointment outlined the roles and expectations of visiting professors, including teaching engagements, research collaboration, mentorship, and strategic academic interactions.

However, a report by TheCable quoted Omawumi Ogbe, identified as Ms Adichie’s media aide, as dismissing the report of the appointment as “false”.

“It has come to our attention that several news outlets are reporting that Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been appointed as a Visiting Professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and we wish to state categorically that this information is entirely false,” TheCable quoted Ms Ogbe as saying.

“Ms Adichie has not received any such appointment, nor has she been in communication with the university regarding a professorship.

“The reports claiming that official letters were signed and dated 18 December 2025 are inaccurate.”

Ms Adichie studied medicine at UNN for about a year and a half, before moving to the United States for further education.

UNN speaks

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday morning, Mr Inya insisted that the appointment was true.

“The appointment was made. If she was not appointed, we wouldn’t have issued that statement,” he said.

The UNN spokesperson told this newspaper that Ms Adiche has the option of accepting or rejecting the appointment.

“It is up to her to accept or decline the appointment. But to deny that the appointment was not made is not true,” he maintained.

PREMIUM TIMES asked Mr Inya if Ms Adichie had accepted or declined the appointment.

“She will write to the university (to indicate such a decision). That’s how it works,” he responded.

Mr Inya suggested that the university forwarded the appointment letter to Ms Adiche’s email before sending a hardcopy version of the letter through a courier.

Asked if Ms Adichie had acknowledged receipt of the letter, the UNN spokesperson said he was not aware of that.

He also suggested that Ms Ogbe is a third party and might be unaware of the appointment.

PREMIUM TIMES checked Ms Adiche’s personal social media accounts, particularly X and Facebook, but did not see her reaction to the UNN appointment.