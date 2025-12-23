At least 10 passengers were killed and several others injured in a fatal road crash along the Jos–Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday, around a military checkpoint. It involved two articulated trucks and two minibuses.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau State Command, confirmed the incident. The sector’s Public Education Officer and Route Commander, Peter Longsan, said the crash occurred at about 12:12 a.m. and involved four vehicles, two trailers and two Ford Galaxy minibuses.

According to him, 19 people were involved in the crash, comprising 17 men and two women. “Ten adult males died on the spot,” Mr Longsan said.

He added that the injured victims were evacuated to the General Hospital, Miango, Barkin Ladi; the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH); and the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for medical treatment.

Mr Longsan said eight of the corpses were deposited at the morgues of the Plateau State Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital, while officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) claimed two bodies for burial.

He noted that the rescue operation was jointly carried out by FRSC personnel, the police, officials of the state Ministry of Health, and local residents.

While investigations are ongoing, the FRSC said preliminary findings indicated speeding and reckless driving as the major causes of the crash.

The sector command urged motorists to avoid night travel, excessive speeding, and dangerous driving, stressing the need for road users to prioritise safety at all times.