The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 12 persons with two others injured in an auto crash that occurred on Friday along the Ejule-Enugu highway in Kogi State.

Tenimu Etuku, The FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi State, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday.

Mr Etuku described the accident as “fatal and very unfortunate”, adding that one child was among 12 persons that died.

According to him, the crash occurred at about 11.30 p.m. in the Iboko community, Idah Local Government Area, involving an 18-seater Toyota Hiace Bus belonging to Romchi Mass Transit.

The ill fated bus, Mr Etuku said, was travelling from Abuja to the eastern part of the country but rammed into a parked faulty articulated vehicle due to over speeding.

The sector commander said that his personnel, who carried out the rescue, have rushed the injured to Mercy of Jesus Hospital Ejule for medical attention, while the dead bodies were deposited in the morgue.

Mr Etuku, who expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, reiterated the dangers of excessive speed and reckless overtaking by motorists.

“At this yuletide, motorists must be careful and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents and wastage of precious lives.

“I believe this is one way to help the FRSC and the federal government reduce the alarming rate of road traffic crashes and fatalities in the country.

“I hereby urge drivers to exercise patience and maintain safe driving practices, especially during long-distance journeys in this yuletide, ” he advised.

