As the manhunt for the military officials responsible for the coup in Benin on Sunday continues, Tigri Pascal, the leader of the coup, has been declared wanted.

The special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a post on X.

Mr Pascal, a lieutenant colonel, was declared wanted alongside two other soldiers, Ousmane Samary and Sambieni Castro.

“Lt Col. Pascal Tigri: The real face of the Benin failed coup leader. Pascal and two other soldiers have been declared wanted by the country’s constitutional authorities,” Mr Onanuga wrote, attaching the pictures of the soldiers.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that a group of soldiers, who called themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), appeared on the state television to declare a takeover of government.

The soldiers were led by Mr Tigri, who was also appointed president of the military committee.

They claimed to have met and decided that President Patrice Talon “is removed from office as president of the republic”.

The French Embassy in the country also disclosed that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence.

However, shortly afterwards, the country’s interior Minister, Alassane Seidou, announced that the country’s armed forces had foiled the coup.

“A small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the country and its institutions.

“Faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership maintained control of the situation and foiled the attempt,” he said

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, a government spokesperson, Wilfried Houngbedji, mentioned that about 14 people had been arrested in connection with the coup attempt.

She, however, did not provide any details.

President Talon’s reaction to coup

The coup in Benin occurred about two weeks after a coup in Guinea-Bissau.

Both countries are located in West Africa, a region that has experienced numerous coups in recent years, including those in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

While Benin is considered one of Africa’s more stable democracies, in the past, President Patrice Talon has been accused of suppressing criticism of his policies.

However, in his address on the coup, Mr Talon said that the coup had been thwarted by loyal military troops in the country.

Mr Talon, who appeared on TV on Sunday, assured Beninese citizens that the situation was now “totally under control.”

“I would like to commend the sense of duty demonstrated by our army and its leaders, who have remained… loyal to the nation,” Mr Talon said.

“This commitment and mobilisation enabled us to defeat these opportunists and avert disaster for our country. This treachery will not go unpunished.”

Speaking of the development, the US Embassy in the country also confirmed on Monday that normalcy has been restored.

In a post on X, it said, “The situation in Cotonou is calm and has returned to normal.”

Also, the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, condemned the “attempt to undermine democratic governance in Benin.

He noted that this could further threaten the region’s stability.

Meanwhile, two high-ranking military officials taken hostage during the coup have been freed.