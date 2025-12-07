The Beninese government says the country’s military has foiled the coup, which sought to oust the President Patrice Talon administration.

The Interior Minister, Alassane Seidou, announced on Sunday that the country’s armed forces had foiled an attempted coup hours after the plotters appeared on national TV to declare a takeover of government.

“A small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the country and its institutions.

“Faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership maintained control of the situation and foiled the attempt,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the presidency earlier announced that Mr Talon is safe and the army is addressing the crisis and regaining control.

The soldiers called themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation,” and were led by a lieutenant colonel, Pascal Tigri, who was also appointed president of the military committee.

The group said that they had met and decided that President Talon “is removed from office as president of the republic.”

Although the situation has been fluid since the coup plotters made their broadcast, the minister’s announcement suggests the coup has been successfully foiled.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the coup in Benin occurred about two weeks after a coup in Guinea-Bissau. Both countries are located in West Africa, a region that has experienced numerous coups in recent years, including those in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.