The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved N100 billion, subject to a final ratification by President Bola Tinubu, for the rehabilitation of training institutions for police and other security agencies in Nigeria.

This followed recommendations by the ad-hoc committee earlier constituted to assess the state of police and security agencies’ training institutions nationwide.

At its 154th meeting held virtually on Wednesday, NEC also approved the sum of N2.6 billion for consultancy services for the project.

President Tinubu had, at the 152nd meeting of the NEC in October, proposed the overhaul and revamp of training institutions for security agencies nationwide.

The Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, had in his presentation to the Council underscored the urgency and significance of the condition of the training facilities, saying most of the training institutions are in dire condition.

Following the presentation by the governor, the Chairman of NEC, Vice President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the commitment of the government to address the situation.

VP Shettima also charged governors of the 36 states of the federation to ensure that economic reforms by the state governments translate into clear, measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Noting that governance is meaningful only when citizens can feel its impact, the vice president particularly urged all tiers of government to focus on execution rather than rhetoric.

He said the era of policy without results must give way to governance defined by tangible outcomes in communities across the country.

“Our task is not to admire problems, but to solve them. Not to explain challenges, but to overcome them. And not to hope for progress, but to engineer it.

“Today’s agenda speaks to our shared responsibility to build a nation where reforms translate into results, and where policies are not mere promises but convincing instruments of change felt in the markets, schools, clinics and farms across our federation,” the VP said.

Highlights of the meeting are as follows:

NEC (7TH IN 2025) 154TH MEETING

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2025*

UPDATES

The Accountant-General of the Federation gave update to Council on the under listed accounts as follows:

1. *EXCESS CRUDE ACCOUNT (ECA)*

Balance as at November 2025 – $525,823.39

2. *STABLIZATION ACCOUNT*

Balance as at November 2025 – N71,647,494,101.12

3. *NATURAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT ACCOUNT*

Balance as at November, 2025 – N79,252,769,532.35

*PRESENTATION BY NEC AD-HOC COMMITTEE ON THE UPDATE ON POLIO ERADICATION*

The presentation to Council was made by the Chairman, Governor of Gombe State

Council noted that Since the NEC Ad-Hoc Committee on Polio was inaugurated earlier this year, the Committee has met four times—between June and November 2025. Each meeting has deepened political commitment, strengthened coordination, and ensured that states remain firmly engaged in the national push to interrupt the remaining variant poliovirus transmission.

Progress to date

Council noted that :

As of Week 47, Nigeria has recorded 73 cases of circulating variant poliovirus type 2 (cVPV2) this year—a 39% reduction from the 119 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. Six priority states account for 63% of total cases, with the majority coming from Sokoto (23), Zamfara (9), Kebbi (7), Gombe (2), Kano (3), and Katsina (2).

Of particular note is the progress made in the two states that have historically carried the highest burden:

a. Kano has achieved a 94% decline in cases compared to last year.

b. Katsina has recorded an 88% decline.

– 13 new detections—12 cVPV2 and 1 cVPV3—have been confirmed across the country. Notably:

a. Gombe detected its first cases of the year—one in Dukku LGA (Acute Flaccid Paralysis) and one in Gombe LGA (environmental surveillance).

b. Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa, Nasarawa and Zamfara have also reported new cases, highlighting the need for intensified action.

First phase of the integrated Measles–Rubella, HPV, and Polio campaign across 20 northern states and Oyo. That exercise delivered meaningful gains:

i. 83% of all planned settlements were reached with geo-evidence.

ii. 92% and 95% of targeted children received the MR vaccine polio vaccine

iii. LQAS results showed 85% pass for MR and 86% for polio

• In the six priority states:

i. Kano, Katsina, and Gombe passed LQAS, showing strong campaign quality.

ii. Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara did not meet the 80% threshold for LQAS, and revaccination conducted in the affected LGAs

A new round of nOPV2 campaigns will commence this December. The implementation will occur in two blocs:

i. Bloc A (12 northern states)—including Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara

ii. Bloc B (9 northern states)—including Gombe

• This round is critical. It presents an opportunity for us to close remaining immunity gaps before year-end

Resolution:

i. Deputy Governors across the implementing states are encouraged to convene State Taskforce Meetings ahead of the campaign

– State Governments are urged to work closely with security agencies to support safe access for vaccination teams, particularly in settlements affected by insecurity or hard-to-reach terrain.

– LGA Chairmen should be fully involved in campaign oversight by chairing the Evening Review Meetings (ERMS), where daily performance is assessed, bottlenecks identified, and corrective measures taken in real time.

*UPDATE ON THE STAKEHOLDERS’ MEETING ON THE COST AND AVAILABILITY OF DOMESTIC GAS BY THE MINISTER OF PETROLEUM (GAS)*

The Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made a presentation on the cost and availability of domestic gas, particularly the payment of outstanding obligations to gas producers to encourage increased production and supply for domestic consumption.

Gas producers have a cumulative debt claim of $1bn for gas supplied to the power sector as far back as 2011 and ₦185bn (78 per cent) of the total naira-denominated debt claims has been validated by submissions made by NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC); the variance is largely driven by NEPL’s claims against its GenCo customers and unreported claims against NGML by Shell, Seplat Energy and NUIMS.

His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on 4th April 2024, granted approval to urgently settle the ₦185 billion naira validated debt owed to gas producers through future oil and gas royalty deductions.

Following the transmission of the Presidential approval to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the NUPRC has engaged with the six (6) gas producers and agreed on a royalty deduction schedule.

Resolution:

Council commended the initiative and efforts of the committee, given Nigeria’s status as a largely gas nation.

It approved the committee’s prayers to among other things, concur with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for the payment of outstanding obligations to the tune of ₦185 billion to gas producers to ensure improved supply of gas for domestic production.

*Stanely Nkwocha*

*Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications*

*(Office of The Vice President)*

*3rd December, 2025*