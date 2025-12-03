The Kaduna State government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the health sector, with particular focus on maternal and child health, emergency care and primary healthcare delivery.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the 2025 National Health Dialogue held recently in Abuja, Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, said the current administration has continued to prioritise health in its budgeting and planning.

Mrs Balarabe noted that since Governor Uba Sani assumed office in 2023, health has consistently received 15 per cent of the State’s total budget.

She said this investment demonstrates the government’s determination to drive meaningful improvements across its health system.

She added that young people must play a central role in governance, stressing that they represent the future of the state’s leadership and development.

According to her, the quality of tomorrow’s leaders depends on the opportunities provided today.

The dialogue, hosted by PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), brought together government officials, global health experts, civil society actors and journalists.

The Dialogue, supported by the Gates Foundation, was themed “Evidence, Innovation, and Financing for a Healthier Nigeria.”

The event also featured a fireside chat with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, and remarks from the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina; the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori; and several state commissioners.

Maternal and Neonatal Outcomes: Gains and Gaps

Addressing the issue of maternal and neonatal mortality, Mrs Balarabe acknowledged that while Kaduna has recorded improvements in neonatal outcomes, maternal mortality remains a major challenge.

She said the state is operating at level two, focusing on providing emergency support for women, and stressed that Kaduna cannot continue to record childbirths while mothers are lost, prompting the government to put systems in place to ensure they receive the care they need.

The deputy governor also highlighted Kaduna’s multi-sectoral approach to health, explaining that progress can only be achieved when education, nutrition and healthcare delivery work together.

She said this integrated model helps build resilience and ensures long-term sustainability.

Mrs Balarabe said the state is also strengthening emergency care, improving service delivery across health facilities and expanding the ambulance fleet to ensure rapid response during critical situations.

PHCs upgrades, workforce expansion

Mrs Balarabe outlined several initiatives aimed at improving primary healthcare across Kaduna.

These include upgrading facilities, increasing the number of emergency care units and reinforcing systems for quality service delivery.

She said the state has recruited and trained 1,800 healthcare workers, established monitoring and tracking systems to improve accountability, and is working closely with partners such as the Gates Foundation to advance financing and expand healthcare access in rural communities.

According to her, stronger referral systems and the integration of innovative health solutions are crucial for enhancing access to high-quality maternal and child health services throughout Kaduna.