

“When the Heart grieves over what is lost, the spirit rejoices over what it has left.” (Sufi Epigram)

The news of the sudden death of the late governor of old Kano state, now Kano and Jigawa states, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Rimi, at first, came to me as a fascinating tall tale from the tunnel of Tophet. It sounded surreal, like a dream. But the harbinger of the cheerless news was not a frivolous source by any means. Mallam Abdulkadir Ahmed Ibrahim had a solid and unblemished reputation as a professional broadcast journalist who, over the years, called to intimate me, as he often does, whenever an event of shared concern or a portentous incident occurs.

His demise quickly bounced on me like an apparition. His death was saddening. It was a tragic WHY – just a three letter word, but one that insists on an answer. When Rimi passed on, I joined grieving family members, friends and political associates in either whispering or screaming the question, WHY? Why should he be a victim of the state of insecurity which allowed dare devil criminals to roam the highways without inhibitions? Even though he was unhurt when he ran into armed robbers on the Bauchi–Kano road, but that shocking experience triggered severe health complications, which eventually led to his death. Yet, another interrogation. Why was it difficult to have a well-equipped efficient and effective health system to handle his deteriorated health condition differently and save his life after the sorrowful encounter with the armed robbers? And so Rimi who struggled in life as a gallant politician, went the way of all flesh in a most disheartening way.

Death ends a life. The bells tolled for Rimi. The end of his earthly sojourn was in the late hours of Sunday, 4 April 2010, exactly 15 years ago. The next day, Mother earth received his remains in the ancient city of Kano. It was a day that testified of who Rimi was and what he represented. The news of his demise spread fast like the harmattan haze, eliciting torrents of tributes as the mighty and the low stood-out to be counted in the outpouring of superlative adjectives on his worth, stuff and essence. Within hours, a crowd that could best be described as an assemblage of a sea of heads converged on Kano to either witness or participate in his funeral activities.

Though, the event had no political colouration but the heroes and sheroes in Nigerian politics came in large numbers. The front yard of the Emir of Kano’s palace where the “Janaiza” prayer took place was filled to capacity with a plenitude of people from within and outsidethe shores of Kano state including people from the street corners of ordinary citizens.

The large crowd, indescribably large, was a Pan Nigerian gathering that spoke volumes about Rimi’s appreciable national recognition. In tears, he was laid to rest with a huge crowd wailing an indication of a memorable heartbroken demise of a political juggernaut. A political elephant had taken a bow. Hours before the funeral prayer, people in their thousands emptied into his Durumin Iya street residence in Bompai area of Kano metropolis.

Rimi was a Nigerian citizen of considerable national influence. His fingers were in several pies. He earned reputation as a renowned scholar. He was a civil servant. He plied his trade as a Journalist as well as Nigeria’s information and cultural attache to the Middle-East. He was very active in the diplomatic circle particularly at the foreign policy think tank, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA. But what burst Rimi into exemplary prominence was his active involvement in governance and politics. His political participation straddled four Republics.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Rimi became consciously interested in partisan politics from 1964 at a young age of 24 when he was an independent candidate in the first Republic. Federal Parliamentary election for Sumaila Constituency. On the eve of the election, he was arrested and imprisoned on trumped-up charges which paved the way for the electoral victory of his strong challenger, the late Minister of Defence, AlhajiInuwa Wada.

Notwithstanding this set back, he was politically active in the Second Republic. First, he secured a seat in the Constituent Assembly representing Gwarzo Local Government between 1977 and 1978. The Assembly approved the draft 1979 Nigerian Constitution after which the current 1999 Constitution was modeled. Next, he plunged into the murky waters of Partisan Politics. The fire was kindled by a desire to promote noble causes and progressive governance that will guarantee a new deal for the Talakawas, the very poor, to attain a full, useful and contented life. It was equally fanned by the lift of ban on politics in 1978.

Looking back 48 years after his bold entry into politics did Rimi’s emergence on the political scene ushered in a breath of fresh air? Did he die as a politician imbued with traits of Progressivism?

In 1950, the strong reformist minded political titan Mallam Aminu kano unveiled the Sawaba Declaration which detailed the emancipation agenda that will uplift the Talakawasfrom their lives of misery so that poverty will yield way to comfort, slavery to freedom and privilege to equality. The immediate gain of the declaration was high level of political consciousness among the ordinary people arising from sustained progressive mobilization. It also laid the basis for radical ideological orientation and class struggle that makes politics very exciting in Kano.

If however there was anything that had brought likeminded people of all political persuasions in Kano, it was the death of Rimi. It is indisputable that unanimity of opinions is a rare attribute among politically inclined people in the city. But when Rimi died everyone, old and young, men and women, “Tsansi” and “tabo” became mourners. There was a strong consensus that his foray into politics was successful, impactful and memorable.

In one of his impressive wordplays, German playwright, Bertold Brachet wrote: “Unhappy is the land that has no heroes”. Heroes, even though they came in rare proportion, abound in Kano and the “Kanawas” identified Rimi as one of them. Late British Prime Minister and writer, Benjamin Disraeli, 1804 – 1881, once wrote:“the legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example”. There is no doubt Rimi wrote his name in gold by the inerasable footprints he left behind as he walked through several ways in politics and attained amazing heights in governance.

It’s instructive to point out that Rimi had a basis for determining his political affiliations unlike the caricatures currently on parade in Nigeria as Political Parties. His affiliations were hinged on well structured, principled and purpose driven Political Parties. His first Political party People’s Redemption Party PRP, was a mass Party whose mission was the emancipation of the Masses and improvement of the lots of the poor, neglected and isolated.

His second Party during the ill convoluted and ill-fated third republic was the Social Democratic Party, SDP, on whose platform he coordinated the campaign of late MKO Abiola in Kano state and the winner of the controversially annulled election roundly trounced his major challenger, Late Bashir Tofa of NRC in his home state, Kano. His preferred choice in the Fourth Republic was the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The origin of PDP is traceable to an elite group, G18 which later became G34 which crusaded against Military adventurism in politics. It was in 1997, the ship of state was steered towards troubled waters. The transition programme had become long and uncertain. The military junta broached the idea of perpetuating its members in power through a self-succession plot. The height of the then dark ages reached a disturbing crescendo when five political parties which the late Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister Chief Bola Ige described as the five fingers of a leprous hand adopted a serving soldier and late Head of state, General Sani Abacha, as their presidential candidate.

It was this sordid state of affairs that propelled a group of politicians of diverse persuasions to come together to float the group which first crusaded against self-succession plan and later transformed into PDP on August 31, 1998 when the ban on politics was lifted by the General Abdulsalami Abubakar regime. Six months before then, February 1998 to be precise, Rimi and Alhaji Sule Lamido, a former Governor of Jigawa state were arrested and kept in prisons for 102 days for their roles in opposing Late General Abacha planned metamorphosis from a Military Head of State to a Civilian President. They regained their freedom after Abacha’s sudden death on June 8, 1998. This clearly showed that in life Rimi was among those who endured travails, sacrifice, self-denial and dehumanization as an intrepid pro-democracy advocate in pursuit of public good. His daunting crusade against seeming unending military rule astonished some people because he had earlier served as Minister of Communication, without blemish, in Abacha’s maiden Post Coup Cabinet.

What actually ballooned Rimi into limelight was 1979 when he emerged as the first democratically elected Governor of Old Kano state in the Second Republic. His initial ambition was to seek for a seat in the senate. He was elected as Deputy National Secretary of PRP when the Party came into being on October 21, 1978. He was then an example in youthful vigour, enthusiasm and passion to put the people first in political articulation which endeared him to Mallam Aminu Kano who picked him as a replacement for late Engineer Salihi Illiyasu, whose choice as governorship standard bearer was disqualified by the then apex electoral body, Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO).

In terms of Rimi’s accomplishments in office as a governor, he lived well and ended very strong. He left with his integrity intact, a noble attainment in public life. He exhibited traits that edified virtues of vision, sacrifice, selflessness, strategic thinking, courage and combined qualities of competence, capacity, capability and toughness were not his weakness in politics. He was unwaveringly an advocate of change which earned him the moniker, LIMAMIN CANJI, the liberator and crusader for change. He clearly defined his mission for change as he took profound steps to banish disease, ignorance, misery, want, poverty and the promotion of economic prosperity with the appointment of an all graduate cabinet. It was the first of its kind in Nigeria. A manifestation of round pegs in round holes.

The steely resolve and burning passion to institutionalise a new social order yielded phenomenal results. Hecategorized healthcare as a fundamental right with an aggressive improvement in healthcare infrastructure.

It is not in dispute that knowledge has no native country. It can be acquired anywhere. Rimi recognized the importance of knowledge and skills. He consciously promoted education as a weapon of the present and future. His assumption of office was an exciting season for educational advancement as pupils joyfully went to school with the construction of fifty new secondary schools. Students in post-secondary school institutions not only enjoyed a non-discriminatory scholarship scheme but equally received up keep allowances to reduce the financial burden on parents. About 200 bright science students were sent abroad to train as medical doctors, and allied health workers, engineers and scholars.

Rimi also put a smile on the faces of the deprived, neglected and forgotten adults who had never seen the four walls of schools and Kano state started seeing the silhouette of a rewarding future. Twice in 1981 and 1982, the mass literacy programme facilitated by the then newly set up Kano State Agency for Mass Education attracted recognition of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) by way of awards. His goal was to wipeout illiteracy in a manner reminiscent of late Fidel Castro’s lofty attainment in Cuba.

It is a historical fact that on his first day in office, 1 October, 1979, Rimi abolished two oppressive and exploitative taxes, Jangali (Cattle tax) and Haraji (Community tax) which before then were a basis of struggle for freedom by the peasant cattle farmers. He fired up the low spirit of the weak, helpless and vulnerable groups through the establishment of Mariri rehabilitation and skills acquisition centre for the blind, deaf and physically challenged people. Rimi similarly became a dependable ally of the voiceless with the established of Kano state City Television, CTV, expansion of Radio Kano and the Triumph newspapers which then published Daily Triumph, Sunday Triumph, Albishir (Hausa language tabloid) and Alfijir(Ajami Arabic tabloid). He faithfully helped to end homelessness through the completion of the Kandila Housing Estate, unarguably the biggest housing scheme by any state government then. Kano is a reputable commercial city and Rimi, re-wrote the story of traders through massive expansion of markets and the gigantic City Centre Project which was tailored to creating a Dubai in Kano which unfortunately successive administrations mismanaged.

Another aspect of Rimi’s governance that still holds special fascination to many was his rural transformation agenda with emancipatory touch which changed towns and villages from planet of abandonment into centres of modernity with well-paved feeder roads, electrification initiatives and water schemes executed by government owned Water Resources and Engineering Construction Company, WRECA. Rural farmers also leaned on his tall and massive frame as he facilitated access to fertiliser, agro-chemicals, high yielding seedlings, pesticides, farm implements and a comprehensive extension services without tears with the establishment of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO). His politics was also driven by passion for workers’ welfare as civil servants in Kano State then enjoyed the highest minimum wage in Nigeria. It is also on record that Rimi and the then Governor of Kaduna state, late Balarabe Musa were the first in 1980 to declare May 1 as public holiday in solidarity with Nigerian workers. The Federal Government took a cue from the duo the following year in 1981 to declare the day as national holiday. Rimi took untiring interest in the sighs and groans of the people on religious matters and traditional institution which led to the creation of new emirates of Dutse, Auyo, Gaya and Rano to correct historical errors by a man who was erroneously perceived as anti-traditional rulers.

Additionally, Rimi carved a niche for himself in politics with elevating thoughts on women and national unity. He recorded an outstanding legacy as the first elected governor in the north to appoint women into a state cabinet. He was unapologetically bold as a crusader for national unity, strong cohesion and stable democratic government. He demonstrated this strong belief as Kano state Governor as he built bridges across the state through the appointment of strategic personnel into key offices. Before the appointment of Kassim Musa Bichi as Finance Commissioner, his predecessor, was of Yoruba parentage. Such other appointees were Dr Asikpo Essien Ibok, director of Research and Political Affairs, Governor’s office from Akwa-Ibom (then Cross River); Edet Uno from Cross Rivers as chief information officer; late Dr Bala Mohammed, political adviser from Bauchi State; and Sully Abu, then from Bendel State, the part that now falls under Edo State as media adviser. I played a similar role much later.

Other progressive intellectuals from other states that worked closely with Rimi were late Dr Usman Jalingo, Dr Haroun Adamu and Dr Lekan Balogun, who later in life became a senator and the Olubadan of Ibadan.

An extra discourse on Rimi’s leadership style in facilitating a well ordered society for the betterment of Nigerians was his abhorrence of godfatherism and monetisation of politics.

Beyond aligning with Chinua Achebe’s dreary proclamation on leadership difficulties in Nigeria, it was Rimi’s opinion that no sane political leader should parade himself or herself as a god father, slave master or head of fiefdom just for nurturing political sons and daughters in leadership recruitment process.

Rimi denounced the criminal monetisation of politics. He was pained by the growing influence of “tsari”, monetary inducement of voters. He believed that politicians who should live a life of contentment through legitimate riches would not celebrate illegitimate material acquisition to secure political offices. The despicable weaponisation of poverty and the flourishing vote buying at the turn of every electoral contest point to the painful fact that the noble idea of killing transactional politics which Rimi crusaded is withering away like the leaves off a dry tree.

The fifteenth anniversary of Rimi’s demise evoked emotional memories of his pet political project to forge a unity among Progressive elements in Nigeria. He was one of the 12 progressive governors of the Second Republic UPN, PRP, NPP and GNPP who met periodically on the basis of Progressive Politics. He turned Kano into a Mecca for progressive minded political activists. Twice in 1980 and 1982 he organised huge conferences – “Towards a Progressive Nigeria,” to chart a path for a national rebirth. That was at a time when ideas mattered in politics. The effort to move beyond conversation and float a new political party for radical intellectuals and progressive minded politicians and activists was aborted by the 31 December, 1983 military coup.

As commonly known, life is a series of battles. Just as he had happy days, Rimi also experienced sad days. Two of such hurtful experiences were the December 1980 Maitasine religious uprising and the 10 July, 1981 political rampage. Between 18 and 29 December, 1980, a major religious riot led by controversial Muslim Preacher Muhammed Marwa and his Maitasine followers was experienced in Kano. It was quelled by the Military but led to several deaths. Even though, the bloody riot was politicised, Rimi crossed the political hurdle.

Several people will remember with nostalgic pain the 10 July, 1981 political rampage in Kano which reduced to debrisseveral government edifices and claimed the life of Rimi’s Political Adviser, Dr Bala Mohammed. He was set ablaze. Even though, the upheaval was traceable to a peremptory note issued to the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero but perspective political observers said that politicians used the slight against the revered traditional ruler to expose the usual fissures in Nigerian politics.

It is a fact of history that politics brought Rimi fame and sneering, fame from his teeming admirers and sneering from his critics. There have been free comments on what some perceived to be his weakness. To some, he was too outspoken. Others saw his rift with his mentor and quintessential populist, Malam Aminu Kano as an act of ingratitude. Yet certain individuals felt the split within the Second Republic PRP was a minus on the epithet of strategic thinking ably decorated on his political hat.

Nobody is infallible. Like everyone else, Rimi’s weakness is an attestation to the ageless Shakespearean saying that “the web of life is a mingled yarn, good and ill together.” But history would absolve him of all that were established as his weakness.

Rimi radiated sheer liveliness with vigour. He bestrode the political terrain like an astute politicians with panache, heroism aura of mastery and fearless quick wit. His profile soared as an erudite and crowd pulling orator whose tongue was not only acerbic as he detested lies and never jettison boldness, frankness, truthfulness no matter whose ox was gored. He spoke truth to power with courage, clarity and conviction. What was therefore perceived as his obsession with outspokenness was simply his refusal to keep mute in the face of tyranny and deceit.

One of the established strains of politics in the Second republic was the fact that the then ruling party, National Party of Nigeria, NPN generated intra-party crisis within the other Political Parties, NPP, PRP, GNPP and UPN. The poaching of PRP members particularly its National Secretary, late Comrade Sam Gomsu Nkoku who dumped the party and pitched tent with NPN on the eve of the second round of elections in the Second Republic lent wings to a strong impression that the intra party crisis was influenced by external forces that invariably weakened the party. It seemed unlikely then that core PRP member would leave the party to join NPN.

No doubt, Rimi lived a radical and ideologically principled political life. He was self-respecting, deeply religious without traits of fanaticism, displayed a mien of humanness and acquired himself commendably in respecting elders. Like his colleague in Kaduna State, late Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Rimi drank from the rich knowledge of his mentor and teacher, late Mallam Aminu Kano in what I will describe as politics of principle and consciousness to the extent that he became unwaveringly or stubbornly principled and forthright that he never subscribe to anything that ran contrary to his strongly held political beliefs. Hence, his disagreement with Mallam Aminu Kano which led to the intra-party dispute which plagued the PRP.

Notwithstanding his disagreement with the archetypal populist, Mallam Aminu Kano Rimi jettisoned opportunism as he withdrew his PRP membership and resigned as Governor of Kano state because he was no longer a member of the party that sponsored him before the 1983 elections and sought for re-election on the platform of NPP. He experienced a setback in his bid to secure a second term in a general election that was massively rigged and prompted a fresh Military intervention.

Rimi will gleefully be remembered as a political figure who unquestionably exhibited unbending passion for not sitting on the fence whenever the subject of discussion was related to Nigerian nation. He was still dreaming about a great country when the sun lamentably set on his life. He pictured a national rebirth. He was disappointed during our last countless conversations that Nigeria did not return to the era of true National Development Plans as a pathway to both agricultural and industrial revolution as well as sustainable development.

Adebayo Bodunrin is an Abuja based journalist with AIT/Raypower FM. He was a one-time media adviser to late Governor Mohammed Abubakar Rimi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

