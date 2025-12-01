American reality star Porsha Williams’ love life may have taken a new dimension as she recently unveiled her female lover, Sway The Pro.

It is coming barely a month after revealing that she was dating both a man and a woman.

At CultureCon in New York City last October, Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her love life after her divorce from Simon Guobadia.

Before then, in June, Ms Williams finalised her divorce from the Nigerian businessman.

In a prenup case, a judge ruled that the reality star would receive $40,000 per month in alimony for 15 months and have her legal fees paid by her ex-partner.

Unveiling Sway The Pro

In a turn of events, Ms Williams has gone public with her new girlfriend, Patrice McKinney, also known as Sway The Pro.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, celebrated Sway’s birthday on Instagram with a warm tribute.

Ms Williams shared photos of herself and Ms Patrice embracing in front of a festive Christmas display.

She also followed this up with videos of them dancing at a club.

“Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro. Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! Can’t wait to act up Saturday,” she wrote.

Divorcing Guobadia

Following what she described as a long-drawn divorce proceeding, Ms Williams, in June, said she can finally exhale.

In an interview with People Magazine, she reveals that getting divorced brings mixed feelings.

“It’s surreal. I mean, divorces are so long and drawn out and can be quite ugly. But I’m just glad I’m no longer in the fight. I’m so happy not to battle anymore.

“I hope I can just send love out and be done fighting and protecting myself and being in defence mode. I’m just ready to move on and live,” she said.

Among other things, the reality star said that she has forgiven herself and her ex-husband.

“I’m done with the animosity. I’m done with what could have been. I’m also done fantasising about what it could have been because when you have a marriage like mine that felt so perfect, you often fantasise about how perfect it could have been after the breakup.

“I’m okay now with how everything has happened, and I’m good,” Ms Williams added.

Sway The Pro

Patrice McKinney, better known as Sway The Pro, is a salon suite educator, consultant, author, and the founder of Encore Salon Suites.

Additionally, she is a master barber who helps other beauty professionals open and grow their own salon suites through her online programs and mentorship.

According to reports, she has over 12 years of experience in the industry and is a sought-after business strategist who helps professionals scale their businesses to six figures.