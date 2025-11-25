The House of Representatives has dedicated its entire plenary to a special session on Nigeria’s worsening security crisis, with Speaker Abbas Tajudeen declaring that the moment demanded calm judgment, discipline and a unified national response.

This session was convened in direct response to the renewed wave of violent attacks, mass abductions and coordinated assaults that have swept through several states in recent weeks.

Addressing lawmakers at the opening of the session during Tuesday’s plenary, Mr Tajureen described the last few weeks as some of the most troubling for the country, citing coordinated attacks, mass killings and multiple abductions across several states.

“This moment requires calm heads, careful judgment and thoughtful action,” the speaker said. “There must be no rush or sensational responses.”

He explained that the decision of the House to suspend all regular business for the day was neither symbolic nor routine. Rather, he said, it underscored “the seriousness of the moment and our duty to speak for our constituents”.

Before proceeding with his address, Mr Tajudeen welcomed guests seated in the gallery, including officials of the United States Embassy in Nigeria whose presence, he said, signalled the importance of ongoing dialogue between both countries.

He also recognised the Speaker of the Parliament of St Kitts and Nevis, and other delegates of the United States of America Embassy who attended the sitting with a delegation of parliamentarians and cabinet ministers.

Civil society groups working on peace, justice and accountability were similarly acknowledged.

Series of attacks spark national anxiety

The speaker noted that the chain of violent incidents recorded in recent weeks had shaken citizens’ confidence and heightened public fear.

He referenced the attack in Kebbi State, the abduction of students in Niger State, and the kidnapping of worshippers in Kwara State, describing them as coordinated acts targeting civilians, security personnel and vulnerable groups.

“Families are grieving. citizens are anxious,” he said. “These incidents remind us of the scale of the threat we face and the seriousness of the work before us.”

Mr Tajudeen however, commended President Bola Tinubu for issuing firm directives to security agencies and postponing his planned trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa in order to manage the escalating situation.

He said the president had received continuous briefings from service chiefs and ordered the withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs for redeployment to frontline operations.

According to him, these decisions contributed to the swift rescue of abducted worshippers in Kwara State and the recovery of several students abducted in Niger State, as operations continue to trace remaining victims.

“This resolve reflects both political responsibility and moral urgency,” he said.

The speaker paid tribute to security personnel who had died in recent operations, asking members to rise for a minute’s silence in their honour.

“Their sacrifice will not be forgotten,” he said.

Mr Tajudeen recalled his visit to Kebbi State, where he led a House delegation to meet victims’ families, eyewitnesses, community leaders, the governor and the State Executive Council.

He added that the experiences shared during the visit would guide the House’s deliberations.

‘Attacks aimed at destabilising Nigeria’

The speaker warned that the resurgence of deadly attacks across the country suggested coordinated attempts to destabilise Nigeria and create the impression that violent groups could act with impunity.

“These groups focus on soft and vulnerable targets. Their purpose is to instill fear, weaken public confidence and give the illusion of being everywhere at once,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to resist panic and reject fear-mongering.

Mr Tajudeen also condemned the rapid spread of false information, fake images and unverified claims on social media, stressing that misinformation undermines security operations and inflames tensions.

Security reforms underway, but new threats emerge

Speaking on the government’s efforts since Mr Tinubu assumed office, Mr Tajudeen said there had been improved coordination among security agencies and deliberate attempts to retake control of troubled areas.

He noted that thousands of captives had been freed, several extremist commanders eliminated and many displaced persons resettled.

However, he admitted that certain forms of violence had resurfaced, driven partly by the broader instability across the Sahel.

Reflecting on international developments, the speaker criticised the Nigerian Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025, introduced in the United States Congress, which places Nigeria on a list of countries of concern for alleged religious persecution.

He reminded lawmakers that the House had unanimously rejected the claims, stressing that violent attacks in Nigeria had affected both Christian and Muslim communities.

“These acts are carried out by violent groups pursuing their own agendas. They do not reflect the policy or practice of the Nigerian state,” he said.

He said the government had communicated this position to the US Congress, the Department of State and the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

While reaffirming Nigeria’s sovereignty, Mr Tajudeen said the country remained open to constructive partnership, including intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism training and surveillance support.

He recalled that the US President Donald Trump approved the sale of the A-59 Super Tucano aircraft between 2017 and 2021, a move that strengthened Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations.

Session to offer practical solutions

The speaker emphasised that the special session was not convened to attack the government, individuals or institutions. Instead, he said, it was intended to produce practical recommendations that would strengthen the national security response.

He reminded lawmakers that the debate would be conducted strictly under House rules requiring discipline, decorum and respect for the chamber.

Mr Tajudeen closed his address with a call for unity and resilience.

“These acts of violence will not weaken our resolve or undermine our unity. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”