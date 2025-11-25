The Senate on Tuesday suspended its plenary in honour of the late Enugu North Senator, Okey Ezea.

Mr Ezea, a member of the Labour Party (LP), died last Tuesday n a private hospital in Lagos after a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his son, Jideofor Ezea.

At the commencement of Tuesday’s sitting, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion seeking the suspension of all items on the Order Paper in line with parliamentary customs.

“Consistent with our traditions as well as parliamentary customs and conventions, I will be moving that we suspend all other items,” he said.

Mr Bamidele who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, added that a date would be announced for a valedictory session in honour of the late lawmaker and that senators would proceed on a condolence visit to his family.

“We will proceed to pay a condolence visit to the family of late senator Okey Ezea and that a date will be agreed with the family when we will be able to hold a valedictory session in his memory,” he added.

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader, Oyewunmi Olalere.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, affirmed that the suspension of plenary was in line with global parliamentary practice. He thereafter ordered that all deliberations be stood down until the next legislative day.

“In line with parliamentary practices worldwide. We suspend all deliberation for today to go and pay a condolence visit to the family,” he said.

Mr Akpabio then directed senators to observe a one-minute silence in honour of the late senator.