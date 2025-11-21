The Plateau Universal Basic Education Board has ordered the immediate closure of all primary and junior secondary schools across the state following fresh security concerns.

The directive was issued in a statement in Jos by the board’s public relations officer, Richard Jonah, and circulated through the News Agency of Nigeria.

The board said the measure was taken to protect pupils and staff.

It noted that the situation required swift preventive action.

According to the statement, “all Government Junior Model Secondary Schools will close effective Saturday November 22, while all Primary and Day Schools will close effective Monday November 24.” The board added that the closure was temporary and aimed at safeguarding lives within school communities.

It also appealed to Local Government Education Authorities, school administrators and community leaders to comply fully with the directive.

The statement urged all stakeholders to remain alert and support ongoing efforts to keep learning spaces safe.

The order follows a series of violent attacks on schools in other parts of the country.

In Kebbi State, gunmen struck the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga.

Twenty five students were taken and a staff member was killed during the raid. Security forces are still carrying out search operations.

In Kwara State, a recent attack on a church led to deaths and the kidnapping of worshippers.

Authorities responded by shutting schools in some affected local government areas to prevent further harm to pupils and teachers.

In Niger State, gunmen invaded St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, and abducted students and teachers in an early morning assault.

The incident prompted tighter security measures around other rural schools.

The Plateau board said the statewide closure would remain in place while security agencies continue their assessment.

It noted that updates would be shared with parents and communities once the situation improves.