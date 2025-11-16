Two state governors, who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have rejected the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State made their stance known in separate statements on Saturday evening, a few hours after the PDP expelled Mr Wike and 10 others during its national convention, ongoing in Ibadan.

In his statement posted on X, Mr Fintiri said Mr Wike’s expulsion was not taken in the best interest of the party and, for that reason, he would not associate himself with it.

Mr Fintiri, who chairs the 2025 elective national convention where the expulsion was announced, warned that sacking Mr Wike from the PDP would further deepen the party’s current crisis.

“I, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State, wishes to categorically state that I dissociate myself from the position of expelling the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, from PDP. I believe that this decision is not in the best interest of the party, and I will not be party to any attempt that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis,” he said.

The governor explained that his stance was motivated by the need to safeguard the unity and stability of the party, emphasising that reconciliation remains the only viable path to resolving the PDP’s internal conflicts.

“As a faithful party member, my position is clear: I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration. I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that apart from Mr Wike, the PDP also expelled former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and eight others.

Mr Fintiri, however, did not comment on the expulsion of other affected members.

The party had maintained that the expulsion of the eight members for alleged anti-party activities was carried out in line with the PDP Constitution, which gives the National Convention supreme authority over party matters, including disciplinary actions.

Nonetheless, Mr Fintiri reaffirmed his commitment to supporting efforts aimed at fostering peace, unity, and progress within the PDP.

“I urge all stakeholders to work towards healing the divisions within the party and to strive for unity and cohesion. As a party man, I am committed to supporting efforts that promote peace, stability, and progress within the PDP.

“Let me reiterate that my position is guided by the desire for peace and reconciliation, and I will continue to work towards achieving this goal,” he added.

Plateau Governor’s Reaction

In his reaction, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang said the decision to expel Mr Wike and ten other party leaders was neither discussed at the PDP Governors’ Forum nor at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting before it was presented and adopted at the national convention.

Mr Mutfwang stated this in a statement issued on Saturday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has formally distanced himself from the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; Samuel Anyanwu alongside other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“In a press statement, Governor Mutfwang clarified that this subject was neither discussed by Governors Forum nor at NEC before the motion was presented. He emphasised that the proposal does not reflect his position on the matter,” he said.

The governor said that expelling Messrs Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, and others is not the best way to address the division within the party.

“Governor Mutfwang further noted that expelling the party leaders at this crucial time is not a strategic step toward resolving the internal challenges currently confronting the PDP. He reiterated the need for unity, dialogue, and collective effort in rebuilding and repositioning the party.”

PDP States

The PDP currently governs eight Nigerian states: Oyo, Osun, Rivers, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau, and Zamfara.

At the ongoing PDP elective national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, some party leaders adopted a motion to expel Messrs Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu and eight others over alleged anti-party activities. All the expelled members are believed to be Mr Wike’s allies.

One of the people expelled at the convention, which was convened under the leadership of the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagun, was Mohammed Abdulrahman, the factional chairman aligned with Mr Wike’s camp.

Three of Mr Wike’s allies who challenged the holding of the convention in court, arguing that state congresses were not conducted in accordance with the PDP Constitution, were also expelled. They are Imo PDP Chairman Austine Nwachukwu, Abia PDP Chairman Amah Nnanna, and PDP South-South Zonal Secretary Turnah George.

Others affected are National Organising Secretary Umaru Bature, National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), Mao Ohuabunwa, and Dan Orbih.

The expulsion is expected to be challenged in court, alongside any other decisions taken at the convention. This is because the convention was held despite two different orders of the Federal High Court directing that it should not hold until the matters before the court are decided.

Wike

Mr Wike governed Rivers State for eight years on the PDP platform and held other offices, including minister, under the party’s governments. He became disenchanted with the party after losing its 2023 presidential primary to Atiku Abubakar, who eventually lost the presidential election to Bola Tinubu of the APC.

Mr Wike subsequently assumed the position of FCT minister under Mr Tinubu despite maintaining his PDP membership. He has been accused of undermining the PDP to the benefit of the ruling APC, but has insisted that he remains a member of the opposition party. He has, however, declared his support for the re-election bid of President Tinubu of the APC.

Mr Wike, as Rivers governor, was a major financier of the PDP and thus built a network of loyalists and supporters within the party across the country.

His expulsion and the expected court cases that will follow are expected to challenge the foundations of the PDP further.