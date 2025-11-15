The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ratified Umar Damagun as its substantive national chairman at its 2025 elective national convention in Ibadan on Saturday.

Tony Aziegbemi, chairman, Edo Chapter of the PDP and leader of the Forum of State Chairmen, moved the motion for Mr Damagun’s ratification as PDP chairman on behalf of other delegates.

The motion was seconded by Edward Marshal, another prominent party chieftain, in adherence to Section 32 of the PDP Constitution (as amended).

“I hereby move the motion for the ratification of Amb. Umar Damagum as the substantive national chairman of our great party.

“This action is in accordance with Section 32 of the PDP Constitution (as amended),” he said.

The announcement drew widespread applause, signalling broad support for the decision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ratification ends prolonged speculations over the party’s national leadership, which had been in flux amid earlier factional disputes.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP had at its 102 meeting on 25 August, affirmed Mr Damagum as the national chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, at the Ibadan convention, the party also announced the dissolution of its structure at the ward, local government, and state levels in five states.

The five states are: Imo, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Abia, and Rivers States.

NAN reports that 2,745 accredited delegates are currently casting their votes for other positions of the party, having excluded delegates from the five states.

(NAN)