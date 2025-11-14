Twelve of the 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have passed a vote of no confidence in the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, accusing him of gross misconduct and violations of constitutional provisions.

In a written resolution dated 13 November, the lawmakers alleged that the speaker diverted ₦50 million appropriated for a public hearing and further misappropriated the House’s monthly operational grants.

According to them, these infractions breach multiple legal frameworks, including Paragraph 9, Part I, Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, which prohibits abuse of office; provisions of the Seventh Schedule on the Oath of Office and Allegiance.

They also cited Section 19 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, relating to abuse of office for corrupt advantage.

The lawmakers said the alleged actions of Mr Oladiji amounted to gross misconduct as defined under Section 188(11) of the Constitution, and that the development has “gravely impaired the institutional integrity and lawful operations of the House.”

The statement partly reads: “Exercising the powers granted under Section 92(4)(c) of the Constitution, the 12 members resolved as follows:

“1. A Vote of No Confidence has been passed on Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji.

“2. The Speaker should be invited by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for immediate investigation, prosecution where necessary, and recovery of all allegedly misappropriated public funds.”

Those who signed the resolution include, Jide Oguntodu (Akure South 1); Temitope Akomolafe (Ifedore); Fatai Atere ( Akoko North/West 1); Toyin Japhet (Akoko North East); Raymond Daodu ( Akoko South West 1); Samuel Ifabiyi (Odigbo 1); Babatunde Fasonu (Odigbo 2); Oluwatosin Ogunlowo (Idanre); Afe Felix – (Akoko North/West 2); Nelson Akinsuroju (Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo); Akinruntan Abayomi (Ilaje 1) and Stephen Abitogun (Akure South 2).

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview, Mr Ifabiyi, who is the deputy chief whip and a leading member of the group, said the lawmakers have decided that the speaker must go.

“How can 11 members of the House pass the budget. The law requires two-thirds of the House to pass the budget, but he led only 11 members, which is not up to two-thirds of the House to pass the budget,” Mr Ifabiyi said.

Asked if that was all the grouse against the speaker, he said other allegations would be presented as the matter continues to be discussed.

Mr Ifabiyi was also reminded that 12 fell below the number required to remove the Speaker, but he said his group would muster the required two-thirds at the appropriate time.

The lawmaker, however, said the group was not against the Governor of the State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, adding that the target is only the speaker.

Also, Mr Komolafe, who represents Ifedore state Constituency, said the speaker has been trying to pitch the House against the governor in a bid to pose as an ally of Mr Aiyedatiwa and paint others black.

He denied any move against Governor Aiyedatiwa, saying such a narrative was being promoted by the speaker.

According to him, Mrr Aiyedatiwa had not committed any impeachable offence, adding that “no responsible lawmaker would contemplate such an action against a governor whose leadership has brought dignity, stability, and renewed progress to Ondo State.”

He further emphasised that the lawmakers’ concerns are directed not at the governor, but at Mr Oladiji, whose “leadership of the Assembly has been defined by self-interest, recklessness, and a gross lack of accountability.”

Mr Komolafe said the Speaker was disloyal, asking him to publicly present a full account of the operational costs of the Ondo State House of Assembly, which he said he had failed to openly and transparently administer.

“Rt. Hon. Oladiji misled over three million citizens of Ondo State by orchestrating false allegations of financial misappropriation against Governor Aiyedatiwa and leading a failed impeachment attempt that almost plunged the state into chaos,” he stated further.

He noted that by the manner of the passage of the amended budget, the speaker attempted to prove himself as a loyalist of the government against the lawmakers who had stood for truth all the while.

Mr Oladiji has yet to respond to the allegations made by the lawmakers. He did not pick up a telephone call from this newspaper.

He also did not respond to a message sent to him on WhatsApp.