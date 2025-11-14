Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for renewing the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) as the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for a five-year term.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, in Abeokuta on Friday, Mr Abiodun, who doubles as the chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, described the reappointment of the Adamawa State-born ex-military administrator as a vote for competence, integrity, patriotism and excellence in public service.

He said that by the exciting development, President Tinubu has shown that public officials who demonstrate excellence on their jobs will be amply rewarded. He described Mr Marwa, who was first appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021, after serving as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse from 2018 to December 2020, as ‘an NDLEA boss par excellence’.

Governor Abiodun said that going by his track record as a public officer, it can be no surprise that his time as chairman of the narcotics agency has witnessed landmark achievements, including the arrest of over 73,000 drug mules and barons and seizure of more than 15 million kilogrammes of various hard drugs; the convictions of over 12,000 drug barons, and the counselling and rehabilitation of over 8,200 drug users through demand-reduction programmes.

The governor lauded the NDLEA chairperson for launching nationwide campaigns to combat drug abuse, strengthening cross-border cooperation, and transforming the NDLEA into a model of accountability and public service.

He added: “By all means, General Marwa’s reappointment as NDLEA boss is great news for the safety and security of Nigeria and Nigeria’s future from the deleterious activities of traders in narcotics. President Tinubu has done Nigeria great service with this reappointment.

“Time and again, Marwa has distinguished himself as an uncommon public officer whose goal is to deliver maximally on the mandate that the NDLEA is saddled with.

I extend felicitations to him on his reappointment and urge him to keep up the good work.”