Managing the current crisis requires proper coordination and management of all forms of communication and engagement under the watch of the Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, who is not only an expert in international relations but an experienced diplomat. A situation in which multiple voices are haphazardly engaging with the issue or some of the parties on the opposite side, with personal opinions of public officials being amplified or misrepresented as the official position of Nigeria is not helpful.

This is one piece I am most reluctant writing, lest its intent be misunderstood. Though international relations is my primary field of study, outside of a full-length article dealing with the matter from a different angle from which most commentators have approached it, I have adopted a strategic silence since the beginning of the crisis triggered by the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern by the US.

One reason for that is because I am of the Akpabio school of thought and the belief that in a situation of this nature, commentators have to be careful with what they say. That is even more important for the leadership and public officials. At this time, they have to be extra-cautious with who they engage with and more circumspect with what they say, especially in public. It is not a question of fear, but that of common sense, which is essentially in tune with the spirit of international diplomacy, even if the Oga on the other side is as unconventional as they come, with little or no regard for the ethos and protocols of international diplomacy, as well as the rules of international law.

I have been reporting and analysing international relations in the public arena for over three decades. Over this period, I have also been engaged in the formal study of the subject. On account of that, I am quite familiar with those who we can refer to as Nigeria’s foreign policy/relations elite. Interestingly, in the last few months, I have had the privilege of engaging with some of the former Foreign Affairs ministers – Professors Ibrahim Gambari and Bolaji Akinyemi, General Ike Nwachukwu, the current Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, as well as some of our ‘retired’ diplomats and academics in the field of international relations, who have been involved in shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy.

Though the three former Foreign Affairs ministers are in their 80s, I attest to their intellectual acuity, brilliance of thought and soundness of mind. I experienced this first-hand, and it has been quite an experience learning from them. But I must confess that I was a bit taken aback by the call from some commentators, well-meaning as they are, that the government should call on these distinguished Nigerians to help muster a resolution of the diplomatic crisis between Nigeria and America. As much as I understand that the idea is about leveraging on their clout, which no-one can fault, I couldn’t help but ask myself some questions. Is it that we have not been able to expand our foreign policy elite class beyond these men? Where is the successor-class to this highly esteemed generation of Nigeria’s foreign policy elite? Or is it the case that the media has not been able to onboard new generations of the foreign policy elite?

Lest this is misunderstood, this is not to say that there is no place for our these elder statesmen in shaping our foreign policy, in how foreign relations is managed, or even in defusing the diplomatic tension that has been generated by this needless crisis, but I would have thought that their role would be more advisory at this point, just as I wonder about the obvious absence or lack of visibility of the next generation of Nigeria’s foreign policy elite who should be occupying the front row at this time.

Senator Babafemi Ojudu wrote a beautiful piece, at the heart of which he made a strong case for the President to appoint Special Envoys to navigate the current crisis. His argument: “In moments of crisis, nations deploy their best — men and women of stature, credibility, and global acceptance — to convey their truth and win allies. Traditional diplomacy, constrained by bureaucracy and protocol, cannot match the pace and intensity of this storm. What is required now is shuttle diplomacy: nimble, high-level engagements with world leaders, policymakers, and influencers in Washington, London, Brussels, and Beijing.

I agree with his recommendation that the President should appoint Special Envoys, even as I am uneasy that it might lead to a side-tracking of the existing Foreign Affairs structure, and an over-concentration of power and a subsuming of the management of foreign affairs in an already stretched Presidency, which might backfire. But my major area of concern with the idea is with some of the names proposed as Special Envoys, distinguished as they all are.

Special envoys, appointed by the President, can move swiftly, speak frankly, and represent Nigeria’s moral and strategic interests with authority. Their mission: to clarify our position, correct misconceptions, prevent escalation, and reaffirm Nigeria’s sovereignty — without alienating our partners or surrendering our dignity.”

While their stature and credibility are not in doubt, but I wonder about them being the best fit, if we are talking about nimbleness, a key requirement for shuttle diplomacy.

Maybe they might be the best fits for one-off interventions, but as Special Envoys who might need to do a bit of back and forth, I am not sure that people who are in their 80s, with some like Chief Emeka Anyaoku, in their 90s, will be the best fit for Special Envoys. Agile as President Olusegun Obasanjo is, I am not sure this is the best way to make use of his clout and stature.

I think that many of the commentators who have put forward these names are boxed into doing so on the strength of the assumption that these Envoys must necessarily have loads of experience in international diplomacy to play this role. While experience, contacts, clout, exposure and stature matter, one doesn’t have to tick all the boxes to be successful, I will argue.

Depending on the duty post and the nature of assignment, there are younger people who might not have the level of experience and exposure that the elder statesmen have, but who can definitely rise to the occasion, if given the opportunity. President Trump’s Special Envoys – Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff – are not known to have had any diplomatic experience before they were appointed as Envoys. While we are not America, the template is one that can be tinkered with to suit our circumstances.

Some of the people who can serve in this capacity include former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, and Dr Kayode Fayemi. There are others, who though have not occupied those top offices but can hold their own or be groomed to be able to do so, in diplomatic circles, such as Mr Ade Adefeko, Mr Kelechi Deca-Anyanwu, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Mr John Momoh, Mr Emeka Oparah, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Dr Reuben Abati, Mr Kingsley Uranta, Dr Omoniyi Ibietan, Mr John Momoh, Professor Jibrin Ibrahim. Mr Abiodun Ladepo, Mr Kunle Ojeleye, Mr Chris Adetayo, Ms Chimamanda Adichie, Mr Tolu Ogunlesi, Mr Akin Fadeyi, Mr Iyinoluwa Aboyeji. These are people who can be groomed to fill this yawning gap, to serve as Nigeria’s next generation of foreign policy intelligentsia, along with many academics who have written extensively on Nigeria’s foreign policy. While some will serve as Advisers, Ambassadors, Special Envoys, along with others, not mentioned here, they can form the nucleus of a new foreign policy think-tank to shape now and the future. We also need to use this opportunity to bring onboard the younger generation, so that we don’t have to wait another 20 years to realise that we have fallen short on this count again.

…diplomacy in the age of Trump is a different ballgame. Successfully engaging with President Trump requires an understanding of the unconventional tools of engagement unlikely to be found in the traditional diplomacy toolkit. We have no choice but to continue to knock on the back doors and work on the back channels through asset at hands, while speedily exploring other options. Through smart and strategic engagement, we can negotiate the diplomatic leg of the crisis to the mutual benefit of both parties…

One of the things the last few weeks has exposed is how dry we have been at the level of strategic thinking and scenario planning, even in the face of the emerging trends and challenges around, a point some of us conducting research in the field have been making.

It should be obvious now that we need to take training and grooming seriously. The University of Lagos offers a Master’s Degree programme in International Law and Diplomacy, which I had the privilege of participating-in in 1994. It was originally designed as a Diploma programme for Nigerian diplomats before it was upgraded. At the time, we had career diplomats as classmates. I don’t know what obtains now. Knowledge of international relations is great, but knowledge of international law and diplomacy is more helpful in practice. I studied both. International Law and Diplomacy will teach diplomatic practice, diplomatic and consular law, international civil litigation, maritime law, law of the seas, law of war, etc. – a rich curriculum for those taking to international diplomacy.

Without doubt, Nigeria is in need of a new generation of foreign affairs elite who are properly trained and groomed, with a good understanding of the increasingly complicated multidimensional world, in which an unconventional approach to diplomacy is running riot against the internal legal order and long-established diplomatic protocols. Given the character of the current crisis and the principalities involved, deploying a Special Envoy of the calibre that some have suggested, might not be the way to go. As canvassed by Senator Ojudu, in the interim, we can have Envoys with mandates for some stations, regions and causes, while the process of appointing ambassadors, late as it is, is being tidied up.

Nigeria must continue to maintain its calmness and composure, while upping the ante with respect to strategic engagement through official and back channels. Now that it is obvious that there is a relationship between the American senator who has led the crusade and the lobbyist for a group that has been declared a terrorist organisation in Nigeria, who has continued to pitch Nigeria, which he calls “the Yugoslavia of the 21st Century,” as a partner to the adversaries of the US, it should be clear to us what we are up against. Our lobbyists should up their game in the battle for the minds of members of the Congress.

As we argued in the previous intervention, diplomacy in the age of Trump is a different ballgame. Successfully engaging with President Trump requires an understanding of the unconventional tools of engagement unlikely to be found in the traditional diplomacy toolkit. We have no choice but to continue to knock on the back doors and work on the back channels through asset at hands, while speedily exploring other options. Through smart and strategic engagement, we can negotiate the diplomatic leg of the crisis to the mutual benefit of both parties, while seizing on the opportunity to right the wrongs at home and build for the future, infusing into the system a new crop of foreign policy elite.

Simbo Olorunfemi is a specialist on Nigeria’s foreign policy, a communications consultant, and managing editor of Africa Enterprise, Email: [email protected]