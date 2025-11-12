Sustainable investing aligns profit with durability. It brings ESG considerations into the heart of valuation and credit assessment. In Nigeria, that lens can unlock genuine growth – distributed renewables to close the 85-million-person electricity gap, climate-smart agriculture to stabilise yields, resilient infrastructure to protect trade, and inclusive finance to absorb demographic pressure.

The Development Imperative

Nigeria’s economic potential has never been in question; its vulnerability has. We continue to chase growth while overlooking the risks that erode it. With over 130 million Nigerians still in multidimensional poverty and an infrastructure gap exceeding $100 billion annually, the question is not whether capital exists, but whether it is being deployed intelligently.

The traditional engines — oil rents, foreign inflows, and policy borrowing — no longer fit the realities of a carbon-constrained world. Financing the next decade will demand capital that compounds value without exhausting the resources that sustain it. Sustainable investing is therefore not a slogan or a Western import; it is Nigeria’s next survival strategy.

A Climate-Risked Economy

Climate change is now a macro-financial variable. Nigeria, responsible for less than one per cent of global emissions, is already paying a disproportionate price. The 2022 floods alone displaced over a million citizens, destroyed farmland, and dented agricultural GDP. Desertification in the North and rising sea levels in the South are dismantling productive assets faster than we can replace them.

These events are not environmental footnotes – they are shocks to liquidity, credit quality, and fiscal stability. When collateral washes away and insurance markets retreat, the line between climate risk and financial risk disappears. For investors, integrating ESG is no longer optional; it is basic risk management.

Realigning Capital With Resilience

Sustainable investing aligns profit with durability. It brings ESG considerations into the heart of valuation and credit assessment. In Nigeria, that lens can unlock genuine growth – distributed renewables to close the 85-million-person electricity gap, climate-smart agriculture to stabilise yields, resilient infrastructure to protect trade, and inclusive finance to absorb demographic pressure.

The challenge isn’t ideology; it’s structure. Despite years of rhetoric, green issuances remain a fraction of total capital flows. Institutional liquidity is trapped in conventional asset classes because our market infrastructure still treats sustainability as external to financial performance. That assumption is now obsolete.

The PenCom ESG Mandate: A Structural Pivot

The September Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets was more than a compliance update – it was a strategic inflection. Section 3.15 of the regulation formally requires PFAs and CPFAs to integrate ESG factors and channel long-term assets toward sectors that enable sustainable national development.

This directive puts roughly ₦18 trillion of patient capital under a new lens. If executed with rigour, it will shift pension funds from passive holders of sovereign exposure to active builders of Nigeria’s low-carbon economy. But mandates don’t move markets; confidence and capability do. Implementation discipline will define whether this reform becomes catalytic or cosmetic.

Making Policy Investable

The next step is converting regulation into pipeline. That depends on three interlocking reforms:

Data that investors can price. Adoption of IFRS S1/S2 and TCFD-aligned disclosure must become non-negotiable. Without credible ESG data, the market cannot reward resilience or penalise risk. Mechanisms that de-risk innovation. Blended finance – guarantees, first-loss structures, and DFI partnerships – remains the fastest way to attract commercial capital into frontier sectors. Institutions that can execute. Regulators and PFAs need to embed ESG analytics into their risk models. Sustainable investing matures only when ESG is treated as core financial data, not CSR narrative.

Redefining Bankability

The definition of “bankable” is shifting. Projects that cannot evidence governance integrity, community inclusion, or climate adaptation will find the cost of capital rising. Investors are already rewarding transparency and penalising opacity. The winners will be firms that quantify resilience – energy efficiency, supply-chain circularity, biodiversity preservation – as measurable performance indicators.

The Capital Opportunity

Redirecting just ten per cent of pension assets toward ESG-aligned sectors could mobilise roughly ₦1.8 trillion a year. Combine that with DFI leverage and diaspora appetite for verifiable impact vehicles, and Nigeria can crowd in capital at unprecedented scale. The constraint is not money; it is credible structure.

Policymakers must now remove friction – clear taxonomies, harmonise reporting, and expedite approvals. Investors must price resilience as an asset class. The alignment of both will determine whether Nigeria captures or forfeits the sustainable-finance opportunity.

Conclusion: The Evolution of Purpose

Sustainable investing represents the next capital frontier – where value creation and risk mitigation converge. The PenCom regulation has laid the foundation; the market must now supply the discipline.

Success will not be measured by the volume of green-labelled funds, but by the resilience of the economy they finance. This is not philanthropy dressed as finance – it is finance rediscovering its original purpose: to allocate capital toward a future that lasts.

Tejumade Tejuoso is a sustainability managerwas awarded the Sustainable Investing Certificate, CFA Institute 2025.