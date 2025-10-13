The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday expressed its solidarity with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and faulted the government’s implementation of a ‘No work, No Pay’ policy.

In a statement by its president, Joe Ajaero, the NLC noted that ASUU’s ongoing warning strike is a ‘direct consequence’ of the government’s refusal to honour collectively bargained agreements.

Mr Ajaero called on the federal government to immediately set aside its threats and use the two-week window to address the core issues in the negotiated agreements with ASUU.

He said the government’s continued refusal to implement agreements voluntarily reached with lecturers and workers is undermining public tertiary institutions.

He said the NLC is deeply concerned by the persistent crisis in Nigeria’s public education system, marked by chronic underfunding and a failure to honour agreements.

“Rather than engaging in good faith to resolve the crisis, the government has resorted to the unproductive threat of “No Work, No Pay.” This misrepresents the situation. The breach of contract lies with the state, not the scholars,” he said.

“In light of this, the Nigeria Labour Congress hereby declares its full solidarity with ASUU and all other unions in the tertiary education sector.”

NLC throws support

Mr Ajaero noted that the lecturers are willing to work, but the government has made it impossible for them as it continues to renege on its commitments.

“This struggle extends beyond an isolated industrial dispute. It reflects a broader societal issue. While the children of the elite attend private institutions or study abroad, the children of the working class and the poor are left in a public education system being systematically weakened,” he said.

“This creates an educational divide that limits social mobility and perpetuates inequality. An educated populace is essential for a progressive nation, and the current approach appears designed to reserve quality education as a commodity for the privileged few.”

The NLC president said it will convene an emergency meeting with its affiliates in the tertiary education sector to develop a comprehensive strategy for engaging the government.

He said the NLC will no longer allow the university-based unions to stand alone as ASUU’s struggle is fight for public education and a fight for Nigeria’s future.

“We serve notice that if, after this two-week warning strike, the government remains unresponsive, the NLC will not stand idly by,” the statement added.

“The choice is clear: honour the agreements and salvage public education or face the resolute and unified force of the entire Nigerian workforce.”

ASUU Strike

ASUU’s first nationwide strike in nearly three years began on Monday as a two-week warning strike, following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the federal government to address the union’s lingering demands.

However, the Minister of Education immediately retaliated with a ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy, asking university vice-chancellors to take note of academics who stayed away from work.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the strike, which is expected to last two weeks, disrupted examinations in some institutions across the country.

READ ALSO: ASUU strike disrupts examinations in Nigerian universities

Demands

ASUU’s over a decade-old grouse with the Nigerian government borders on its conditions of service and funding for the universities as contained in a 2009 agreement between ASUU and the government.

The demands as listed by ASUU include the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN- ASUU Agreement, release of the withheld three-and-half months salaries, sustainable funding of public universities, and the revitalisation of universities.

Others are payment of the outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears, payment of promotion arrears for over four years, and the release of withheld cooperative contributions deductions.

The renegotiation of the 2009 agreement has stalled since 2017, with the government inaugurating at least six committees within the period and failing to sign or implement the draft produced by the committees.

The latest was the draft produced by the Yayale Ahmed-led committee, inaugurated in October 2024. Mr Ahmed’s committee’s report was submitted to the government in December 2024. However, the minister said he didn’t receive it until February, according to ASUU President, Chris Piwuna.

Mr Piwuna, a professor, said the minister also waited until August before inaugurating yet another committee to look into the draft before getting back to ASUU.

He noted that the union never heard from them again until about 10 days into its two-week ultimatum.

At the meeting held on Friday, 10 October, the ASUU president said the proposal brought by the government was a complete departure from the draft produced by Mr Ahmed’s committee.