Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has fulfilled the first phase of her pledge to her alma mater, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, by delivering 21 new shuttle buses to the university.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, on Sunday, in Ile-Ife.

Mr Olanrewaju explained that the unprecedented gesture was part of a total pledge of 50 buses, which she earlier promised to donate to the institution.

He noted that the vehicles were delivered exactly one year after she announced the donation during a grand commemorative event.

The PRO explained that the development marked a significant stride toward modernising the institution’s beleaguered internal transportation system.

He recalled that the initiative began in October 2024, when Mrs Tinubu attended the 50th birthday anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

Mr Olanrewaju explained that during the event, the First Lady expressed her profound concern over the commercial motorcycles as the primary mode of intra-campus transport.

“This is not befitting of a 21st-century world-class African University,” she had remarked at the event, highlighting the risks and inefficiencies that plagued the system.

“Moved by her deep-rooted connection to the institution, she pledged to support its overhaul by donating 50 shuttle buses.

“She envisioned a fleet that would enhance safety, complement the University’s iconic aesthetics, and foster a more conducive environment for learning , culture and innovation.

“The arrival of the initial tranche of white-coloured buses on 10 October, transformed the pledge into reality, drawing throngs of excited onlookers as the vehicles gleamed under the Ife sun,” Mr Olanrewaju said.

The PRO said that leading the reception was the Vice-Chancellor, Adebayo Bamire, who alongside key members of the University management, conducted a ceremonial test drive around the campus.

He added that the sight of the white, sleek, modern buses navigating the tree-lined avenues evoked cheers from students perched on balconies and staff pausing in their daily routines, symbolising a new era for OAU’s mobility infrastructure.

Speaking, Mr Bamire, a professor, expressed profound gratitude, describing the donation as “a luminous act of benevolence that illuminates the path toward institutional excellence.”

Mr Bamire lauded Mrs Tinubu’s foresight, noting, “This is not merely a gift of vehicles; it is a profound investment in the future of our scholars and the soul of our university.”

He said the First Lady understands the heartbeat of OAU – the aspirations, the challenges, and the unyielding pursuit of greatness.

He painted a vivid picture of change.

“For too long, our transportation architecture has been tethered to the precarious whims of Okada riders,” he said.

Mr Bamire stated that the university community had been subjected to needless hazards on roads that should be sanctuaries of safety.

“These 21 shuttle buses, with the promise of 29 more to follow, will revolutionise our internal mobility,” he said.

He said that the university will establish dedicated routes connecting lecture halls, hostels, administrative blocks,

and recreational spaces, reducing congestion and minimising accidents.

“Imagine students arriving at classes without the dust and danger of open-air rides, or staff commuting in comfort that befits their dedication,” he said.

He assured that the donation would drastically enhance road safety by phasing out unregulated motorcycles, enforcing structured timetables, and integrating eco-friendly practices that align with the vision of a sustainable campus.

“It is a paradigm shift that elevates OAU from reliance on outdated modes to a model of modern efficiency, ensuring that every journey within our gates is as enriching as the education we provide,” he said.

Mr Bamire further said that beyond transportation, the initiative would foster a sense of community and pride, and alleviate the physical strain on our roads, promote inclusivity for those with mobility challenges.

According to him, the buses will also contribute to environmental stewardship by curbing emissions from countless bikes, which will engender a holistic institutional advancement.

The Vice-Chancellor urged other alumni to emulate Mrs Tinubu’s gesture, adding that OAU’s journey toward greater heights demanded collective effort.

“As we intensify our drive for institutional development through upgraded facilities, cutting-edge research, and global collaborations, I implore our distinguished graduates across the globe to lend their support.

“Whether through endowments, mentorship, or innovative contributions, let us all rally to nurture this citadel of knowledge that shaped us.

”Together, we can ensure that OAU remains a shining emblem of African intellectual prowess,” he said.

Mr Bamire added that the development came at a pivotal time for Nigerian Universities grappling with funding constraints and infrastructural deficits.

He said the intervention not only addresses a pressing need but also sets a precedent for public figures to invest in education, inspiring hope that more such acts of philanthropy will follow.”

