The Israeli war on Gaza, which has been described as a genocide by the UN and human rights groups, may come to an end soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted a 20-point peace proposal from US President Donald Trump.

Both men addressed journalists after a meeting at the White House on Monday during which Mr Trump described the day as “a historic day for peace.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Netanyahu, who had resisted previous peace plans and also attacked Hamas negotiators, praised Mr Trump, saying, “I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims.”

Al Jazeera reports that the 20-point plan includes the fact that the US would establish dialogue between Israel and Palestine and that within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan, Hamas would release all the remaining Israeli captives.

The plan also states that if both sides agree to the plan, the war “will immediately end.”

Israel would also release about 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and about 1,700 arrested from Gaza since the Israeli war began about two years ago.

Hamas, which Israel and the US consider a terror group, has not accepted the plan, but the group had indicated willingness to release the remaining Israeli hostages if Israel agreed to end the war, among other conditions.

Details later…