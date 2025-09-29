The federal government wishes to announce the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October.

The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary, and the government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria’s 65th year of independence with dignity and enthusiasm.

Accordingly, all other programmes slated for the Independence Anniversary will remain in effect.

The government deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by this cancellation.

The federal government appreciates the understanding, support and cooperation of all Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community, and invited guests, and urges Nigerians to support the reforms of President Bola Tinubu in making Nigeria a greater nation.

Segun Imohiosen

Director, Information & Public Relations

29th September, 2025