Former Governor Udom Emmanuel’s visit to Akwa Ibom State has unsettled the state politics as appointees of Governor Umo Eno openly courted him, an action the Senate President Godswill Akpabio camp described as a declaration of allegiance and loyalty.

After serving as governor for eight years, 2015 – 2023, Mr Emmanuel retired to private life in Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos State, where he served as executive director of Zenith Bank before he became governor.

His Thursday visit to his hometown, Awa Iman, Onna Local Government Area, for his cousin’s burial, is his first visit to the state after his successor, Mr Eno, whom he helped to become governor, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Emmanuel, who arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, in a chartered jet, was received by politicians in the state, including some appointees of Mr Eno, many of whom also served in the administration of the former governor.

The former governor reportedly said that he was not in the state for politics, but for his cousin’s burial, stressing that at the right time, he would return and give direction on the 2027 elections.

Emmanuel’s visit unsettles Akpabio’s camp

Photos and videos of Governor Eno’s appointees receiving Mr Emmanuel at the airport, with some following him to his country home, went viral on social media on Thursday, apparently unsettling Mr Akpabio’s camp.

“What I found most disturbing and concerning are the appointees of Governor Eno who trooped out to welcome their former boss and rubbed it on our faces where their allegiance and loyalty stand,” Anietie Ekong, a media aide to Mr Akpabio, posted on Facebook.

“They stumbled over themselves to take selfies with the former governor and without qualms splashed them on our faces in the social media that their bodies may be with Governor Eno, but their hearts are with Mr Emmanuel. Truth is, some of them are moles in the administration of Governor Eno,” Mr Ekong wrote.

In that particular Facebook post, Mr Ekong referenced his earlier post on Thursday, where he wrote a quote, attributing it to former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola, as saying in 2015 during his ministerial screening.

‘All I will say is that may our loyalty never be tested,’ he wrote, citing Mr Fashola, and then added, “For the political appointees of Governor Eno, their political loyalty was tested and they minced no words in telling us where their loyalty lies.

“Now, going into an election in 2027, this is very dangerous. Truth is, you cannot serve former Governor Udom Emmanuel, the leader of PDP in Akwa Ibom, and also serve Governor Umo Eno, the leader of APC in Akwa Ibom, at the same time and unashamedly rub it on our faces.

“People have argued that the reception for the former governor was not political. This may well be so. But what I also saw was PDP flags being waved by the supporters of the former governor. And you still say it was not political,” he said.

Mr Ekong berated the governor’s appointees, arguing that they are with the governor with their hearts and that some of them are hanging on and waiting for the right time to strike.

“One was even heard boasting that Governor Eno cannot “do jack” and that the governor had often said he would not discriminate against them based on their political beliefs, that he had the right to support the former governor, while serving in the administration of the current Governor! Another said Governor Umo Eno is too weak and claimed he is not a politician! Can you imagine that?

“Do not get me wrong. People have the right to choose whatever political party they wish to belong to. But it is unacceptable for the appointees of Governor Eno to dilly dally or, for whatever reason, frolic with the former governor.

“This is me calling out the appointees of Governor Umo Eno to state today, whom they shall serve: their present boss or the former boss,” Mr Ekong wrote.

Background

The trio, Akpabio, Emmanuel, and Eno, were all elected governors of the oil-rich state under the PDP platform, but Messrs Akpabio and Eno have defected to the APC, while Mr Emmanuel remains in the PDP.

Before leaving the PDP for APC, Mr Eno repeatedly told the people he was not doing party politics in the state, stressing that he could accept other appointees refusing to join him, but his commissioners, whom he described as his “first eleven”, must join him in the APC or resign their appointments.

Mr Eno has repeatedly said that political parties are only vehicles to seek elected office and that in Akwa Ibom, he was running “Akwa United,” a coinage he used to refer to governance across party lines.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Ekong and asked him if his article was not contradictory to the position of the governor.

READ ALSO: Police rescue 16 abducted passengers in Edo

“You also heard when the governor said he could excuse the local council chairpersons, state and federal lawmakers, but if you are his appointees from the commissioners down to his personal assistant, you are either with him or you are not with him,” he replied.

But when reminded that the governor emphasis was on his commissioners, Mr Ekong said, “If the commissioners are his first eleven, he also has a second and third eleven. The emphasis is on his appointees. You don’t have any right to be here and there. Choose whom to serve – either Mr Eno or Mr Emmanuel. Even the Bible says you cannot serve two masters,” Mr Ekong told said.