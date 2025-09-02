Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have demanded that the party’s national chairmanship be zoned to the North-central as part of their conditions to participate in the party’s forthcoming national convention.

The members, operating under the platform of Eminent Leaders and Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP, met in Abuja on Monday night and released their demands in a communiqué read by former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday.

They said while they agreed with the recommendations of the zoning committee adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) that the position of the national chairman should remain in the North, it must remain in the North-central in line with the 2021 convention sharing formula.

The other zones in the North are the North-west and North-east.

The PDP has scheduled its national convention for 15 to 16 November in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“That on zoning of party offices, whereas; we agree with the zoning committee’s recommendations, which was adopted by NEC that status quo remains, we further, and very strongly hold that there should be no form of micro-zoning for peace and stability within the party.

“Consequently, the national chairman of the party should remain in the North-central in line with the zoning formula of the 2021 convention,” the communique read.

On 25 August, the PDP NEC, during its meeting in Abuja, retained the chairmanship position in the North and affirmed Umar Damagum as substantive national chairman while zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

Mr Damagum had been in an acting capacity since March 2023 following the suspension of Iyorchia Ayu over internal crises. His appointment created divisions within the party before it was later upheld by a court ruling.

Mr Damagum emerged in line with the PDP constitution which stipulates that the deputy national chairman from the same zone steps in if a national chairman resigns or is removed.

The 2021 zoning arrangement had placed the office in the North-central. Mr Ayu hails from Benue State in the North-central, while Mr Damagum is from Yobe State in the North-east.

Other demands

Aside from zoning, Mr Wike’s loyalists also asked the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to conduct fresh South-east zonal congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra states, hold new local government congress in Ekiti State in compliance with subsisting court judgments and respect the outcome of the South-south congress held in Calabar on 22 February.

“We call on the National Working Committee to urgently conduct fresh, transparent, and inclusive congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra states, in line with judgments of the courts.

“That a fresh and legitimate South-East Zonal Congress should be conducted. That the outcome of the valid and legitimate South-South Congress held in Calabar, Cross River State and recognised by the court be respected.

“That the Ekiti State Local Government Areas Congress should be conducted immediately, in obedience to the subsisting court judgement,” the communique added.

They warned that failure to meet these demands would render the planned November convention invalid as it would disenfranchise legitimate members.

“It is pertinent to caution that failure to comply with the above resolutions and demands shall render any purported national convention invalid, as legitimate members of the party would be disenfranchised.

“The PDP was built on the foundation of inclusivity, fairness, and justice. Therefore, to reclaim its pride of place as the leading opposition and the true alternative for Nigerians, the party must now rise above narrow interests and embrace collective responsibility,” the communique added.

Mr Wike’s loyalists, however, pledged loyalty to the PDP, stressing their commitment to work with all party organs to ensure the convention strengthens unity.

“We, the Eminent Leaders and Concerned Stakeholders, remain steadfast in our loyalty to the party and resolute in our determination to work with all organs and leaders of the PDP to ensure that the forthcoming National Convention becomes a watershed moment — a moment where unity triumphs over division, and justice prevails over impunity.

“Only then can the PDP speak with one voice, act with one heart, and march with renewed strength toward victory.”

Those at the meeting were Messrs Wike and Ortom, PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda.

Others were Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, serving and former members of the National Assembly, North-central and South-south PDP vice chairmen, Abdulrahman Mohammed and Dan Orbih, State PDP chairmen from Abia, Benue, FCT, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Wike, had in media chat, said he had been vindicated by the resolution of the PDP NEC to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the South. He was silent on the chairmanship position.

The former Rivers State governor is a member of the PDP, serving as a minister in the APC-led federal government.

He has repeatedly declared support for the reelection in 2027 of President Bola Tinubu of the APC.