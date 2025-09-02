The Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) has called for more training and documentation systems to advance evidence-based practice in traditional medicine.

The agency made the call on Monday during a hybrid webinar held at its Lagos headquarters to mark the 2025 African Traditional Medicine Day. The day is marked annually on 31 August raise awareness of the role of traditional medicine in improving health and well-being across the region.

The event also featured a health walk and a presentation on how research and proper record-keeping can strengthen the credibility of traditional medicine in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, at a separate event in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, unveiled two key documents aimed at integrating evidence-based traditional medicine into Nigeria’s health system.

Mr Salako noted that the Strategic Plan of Action for Implementing the Traditional Medicine Policy and the Code of Ethics and Practice for Traditional Medicine Practitioners are designed to sanitise the sub-sector, boost safety and effectiveness, and prepare Nigeria for global competitiveness.

“This year’s theme: Strengthen the Evidence Base for Traditional Medicine is both timely and critical as Africa seeks homegrown, context-specific solutions to its health challenges, particularly with dwindling overseas development assistance,” Mr Salako said.

The minister stated that millions of Nigerians, particularly in rural communities, rely on traditional remedies as their primary healthcare option, making it a vital tool for improving access, generating employment, and supporting local manufacturing.

NNMDA call for more documentation

In his opening remarks at the NNMDA webinar in Lagos, the Director General of NNMDA, Martins Emeje, said research in the sector must be “culturally acceptable” and not ignored or hidden out of shame.

“More than in any other area of health, people are even ashamed of talking about traditional medicine. But the truth is, it has been part of our lives for centuries. If we want to make progress, our research must be culturally acceptable,” Mr Emeje said.

Delivering the keynote presentation titled “Training and Documentation: The panacea for strengthening evidence base for Traditional Medicine in Nigeria,” a neurotoxicologist and integrative medicine expert, John Tor-Agbidye, emphasised the need for proper record keeping and practitioner training.

Mr Tor-Agbidye noted that about 70 per cent of Nigerians rely on traditional medicine, but most knowledge is passed orally by herbalists, bone setters, birth attendants, and healers, many of whom have little or no formal education.

“Documentation and training are the panacea for building credibility and trust in traditional medicine,” he said.

“They foster integration into national health systems, encourage innovation and new drug discovery, and protect cultural heritage for future generations.”

He recommended that the government strengthen laws and empower the Traditional Medicine Council, establish colleges and documentation centres, and promote collaborative research between NNMDA, universities, and other health institutions.

Global opportunities, collaborations

Speaking further, Mr Tor-Agbidye said Nigeria could learn from countries such as China, India and Cuba, which have developed strong traditional medicine systems and trained Nigerian practitioners in recent years.

He emphasised that through collaboration, the sector could attract funding from government, the private sector, and international organisations like the Bill Gates Foundation and, Rockefeller Foundation.

Mr Tor-Agbidye added that Nigeria’s biodiversity and growing global demand for natural products provide a major opportunity if remedies are validated and properly commercialised.

Government commitments, challenges

In Abuja, Mr Salako highlighted achievements made so far by the government, including the creation of a Department of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine, the development of a Nigerian Herbal Pharmacopoeia, and the documentation of more than 200 plants on the Nigerian Essential Medicinal Plants List.

He cited collaborations with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to set quality standards, and the work of a ministerial committee on phytomedicine development and commercialisation.

He added that Nigeria is also working with the West African Health Organisation and the World Health Organisation for technical support and knowledge exchange.

The minister acknowledged challenges, including the closure of the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine by the National Universities Commission in 2010. He said efforts are ongoing to revive the institution.

“The COVID-19 pandemic reminded the world of the importance of resilient and diversified healthcare systems and reignited interest in natural remedies,” he said.

“Nigeria and indeed the African continent must seize this momentum to bring traditional medicine to the global stage, with evidence as its passport.”