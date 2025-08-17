Nigeria’s Super Eagles (B team) endured a catastrophic campaign at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), leaving analysts and fans questioning the foundations of the nation’s football structure.

The team’s misfortune was evident from the onset. Drawn into Group D with Senegal, Sudan and Congo, the side never looked ready for continental competition.

A narrow 0-1 defeat to host Senegal was followed by an embarrassing 4-0 drubbing by Sudan. With no points, the team’s hopes evaporated early.

Even a win in their final match against Congo could not salvage their chances. Nigeria’s elimination was confirmed, sparking outrage among passionate supporters and football analysts.

To many followers, the debacle was long in coming. The domestic league, which supplies players for CHAN, has been in steady decline for over a decade.

Unlike the main Super Eagles, who feature foreign-based players, the CHAN squad is exclusively drawn from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). This exposes deep-rooted domestic failings.

Monday Izegagbe, a Lagos-based football analyst, described the team’s campaign as calamitous, reflecting the weaknesses of the NPFL and the inertia within Nigerian football’s governing structures.

He questioned how a country once regarded as Africa’s football powerhouse could slump to losing 4-0 against Sudan, a side historically considered less formidable.

“This performance is deeply discouraging. It shows our league is stagnant and not producing competitive talent. The NFF must act urgently before things worsen,” Mr Izegagbe declared.

For Mr Izegagbe, structural reform is unavoidable. He urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to encourage private sector investment, professionalise club management and establish youth academies across the federation.

He argued that youth academies should serve as pipelines for talent, reducing dependence on ad-hoc player recruitment. This, he said, would strengthen the country’s football foundation.

Equally important, he added, are strict coaching standards. Every NPFL club, he said, should have certified coaches, modern fitness regimes and tactical programmes aligned with global best practices.

Mr Izegagbe also highlighted the financial struggles within the NPFL. Low salaries and irregular payments push talented players abroad, leaving the league with weakened squads and limited competitiveness.

“The league must be run like a business, prioritising transparency and accountability. Clubs should attract sponsorships, generate revenue and reinvest in talent and facilities,” he stressed.

Former Nigerian international, Azuka Izu, echoed the call for reform. For him, the Super Eagles B’s failures stemmed from more than just poor tactics or unfit players.

He argued that Nigeria’s football problems are systemic, spanning selection processes, coaching methods, player preparation, and inadequate facilities. These, he warned, have combined to damage the country’s reputation.

“The team lacked cohesion, ideas and purpose. A re-examination of the selection process and tactical direction is urgently required,” Izu said.

He criticised the habit of selecting players based on reputation rather than form. According to him, such practices discourage meritocracy and undermine genuine competition for places.

“Selections must be based strictly on performance and readiness, not on names or politics. Otherwise, the national team will remain weak and disorganised,” he said.

For Izu, the problem also lies in inadequate training camps. Players are often assembled hurriedly, given insufficient preparation time and subjected to outdated tactical instructions.

He suggested more rigorous training programmes, incorporating modern sports science, tactical flexibility and exposure to international playing styles. These, he said, would improve player adaptability and effectiveness.

Izu further emphasised the importance of infrastructure. Without proper pitches, modern training centres and well-maintained stadia, he argued, Nigerian football will continue to lag behind regional competitors.

He proposed that the government and NFF explore public-private partnerships to upgrade facilities, thereby creating sustainable environments for player growth and club competitiveness.

“This humiliation should be a wake-up call. Without a complete overhaul, we risk more embarrassment and a gradual erosion of Nigeria’s football heritage,” he warned.

Both analysts agreed that the NPFL has become the weak link. While Nigerian players abroad continue to shine, the domestic league struggles for relevance and credibility.

At the heart of the crisis is poor management. Clubs frequently lack financial discipline, players endure irregular salaries, and matches are plagued by poor officiating and organisational lapses.

For fans, this reality is heartbreaking. Nigeria has produced global stars—Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Rashidi Yekini—yet the structures that created them appear broken and outdated.

The contrast between Nigeria’s football heritage and its current domestic struggles is stark. Once feared on the continent, the home-based Eagles are now reduced to easy prey.

Observers argue that CHAN has exposed the rot. The tournament, designed to showcase local talent, has instead highlighted Nigeria’s inability to nurture competitive home-grown players.

Public frustration has grown louder. On social media, many supporters described the performance as disgraceful, demanding accountability from the NFF and urgent action to rebuild the league.

Critics insist that excuses can no longer suffice. For years, administrators have promised reforms, yet Nigerian football remains trapped in a cycle of mediocrity and wasted potential.

Izu insisted that change must begin immediately. He recommended restructuring the team’s management, introducing fresh tactical ideas and integrating new players capable of meeting modern football demands.

He also called for more transparency within the NFF. Without accountability, he argued, resources meant for development would continue to be mismanaged, deepening the crisis.

Analysts note that successful football nations have one thing in common: organised structures from grassroots to elite levels. Nigeria, they argue, must embrace this model urgently.

For instance, Morocco’s investment in football academies has produced world-class players and improved their CHAN performances. Similar strategies, experts believe, could revitalise Nigeria’s domestic game.

Meanwhile, countries like Senegal have established well-structured youth systems, enabling a steady supply of competitive players.

Nigeria, critics argue, has failed to replicate such forward-looking approaches.

The consequences of inaction are dire. Without reforms, Nigeria risks losing its status as a football giant, replaced by nations that invest strategically in their domestic game.

The CHAN fiasco should, therefore, not be dismissed as a one-off disappointment. It is symptomatic of deeper structural failings requiring urgent, comprehensive attention from administrators and policymakers.

Nigeria’s football future, many argue, rests on embracing modernity. That means professionalism, financial discipline, youth development, and investment in facilities, not reliance on outdated traditions.

For now, the Super Eagles B remain a painful reminder of wasted potential. Their dismal outing at CHAN underscores a crisis that can no longer be ignored.

Unless the NFF implements bold reforms, Nigeria’s football will continue to stumble. The nation’s proud legacy risks fading, replaced by recurring mediocrity and continental underachievement.

Ultimately, CHAN 2024 has not just exposed a struggling team. It has revealed a failing system in urgent need of rescue, renewal and responsible leadership.

(NAN)