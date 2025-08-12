Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has expressed sadness over the flood disaster in Enohia Itim and Kpoghirikpo Communities in Afikpo Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that at least eight persons were killed while over 800 farmlands were destroyed by flooding, which ravaged Enohia Itim and Community on 1 August.

Three children were among the eight people who lost their lives in the incident.

The flooding also affected parts of Azuoto Okpuitumo, another community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

Governor speaks

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor, Mr Nwifuru sympathised with victims of the flood disaster in the affected communities.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the devastating flood that recently affected the Enohia Itim and Kpoghirikpo communities in Afikpo Local Government Area and Azuoto Okpuitumo in Abakaliki LGA.

“I sincerely condole the families who lost loved ones, as well as to all who suffered losses during this unfortunate incident,” he said.

The governor promised to work closely with the authorities of the affected communities and relevant agencies to ensure that relief materials, rehabilitation efforts, and preventive measures were promptly and effectively delivered.

“As a government, we stand with you in this moment of grief, and I assure you that my administration will provide the necessary support to help you recover and rebuild,” he assured.

‘Climate change is real’

Mr Nwifuru acknowledged the reality of climate change and urged residents of Ebonyi State to factor its reality into their daily activities, especially during future rainy seasons.

“This tragedy is a sober reminder of the urgent need to integrate climate change considerations into our flood risk management strategies,” he said