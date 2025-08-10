Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed deep sadness over the death of Audu Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture, elder statesman, and founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who passed away recently at the age of 78.

In his condolence message, Governor Radda described the late Mr Ogbeh as a man of uncommon intellect and courage, whose decades of public service left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s political and economic life.

“Chief Ogbeh was more than a politician, he was a patriot. He stood for what he believed was right, even when it meant swimming against the tide. Whether in the National Party of Nigeria of the Second Republic, the People’s Democratic Party, or in the APC, his voice was always guided by reason, experience, and deep love for this country,” the Governor said.

Mr Radda recalled Mr Ogbeh’s long and distinguished career, from his early days as Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly in 1979, to his appointment as Minister of Communications and later Minister of Steel Development, and, decades later, Minister of Agriculture under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He brought intellect to the table, backed by facts, figures, and a clear vision for Nigeria’s growth. His contributions to agriculture alone touched millions of lives, especially in rural communities,” Governor Radda noted.

The governor added that Mr Ogbeh’s passing is not just a loss to Benue State, but to the entire nation. “At a time when Nigeria needs the steady counsel of experienced leaders, we have lost one of the finest. His wisdom, candour, and patriotism will be missed.”

On behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, Governor Radda extended condolences to the Government and people of Benue State, the family of Mr Ogbeh, and all Nigerians who valued his leadership and service.

He prayed God to forgive Mr Ogbeh’s shortcomings and grant his family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. He also asked God to comfort his friends, and associates during this time of grief, filling their hearts with courage and solace.