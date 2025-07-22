The stage is set for one of the biggest matches in African women’s football as Nigeria’s Super Falcons take on South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Casablanca.

Nigeria, aiming for a record 10th WAFCON title, have been strong throughout the tournament.

They are yet to concede a goal and showed their strength with a 5-0 win over Zambia in the quarter-finals.

With top players like Rasheedat Ajibade, Esther Okoronkwo, and Chinwendu Ihezuo in form, the Super Falcons are looking sharp and ready.

South Africa, the defending champions, also have history with Nigeria.

They defeated the Falcons 2-1 in the group stage of the last WAFCON and went on to win the trophy.

Though they had to rely on the lottery of penalty kicks to get past Sengal in their quarter final match, Desiree Ellis’ ladies remain confident of causing another upset against Nigeria.

This match is more than just a semi-final — it’s a battle between two of Africa’s biggest teams, each fighting for a spot in the final and a chance at glory.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES and full coverage of this exciting clash.

This is how Banyana_Banyana will line up against Nigeria in the semi-final of WAFCON 2024… We have a crunch ahead of us this evening

Less than an hour to kick off ..

Coach Justin Madugu has named an unchanged line-up from the team that started the quarterfinal match against Zambia.

Asisat Oshoala, Deborah Abiodun, and Toni Payne are all on the bench.

