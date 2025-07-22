The recently concluded 2025 CAA U18/U20 African Championships in Abeokuta offered more than just thrilling athletics—it provided a resounding validation of Nigeria’s grassroots development pathway.

Among the standout performers were several MTN CHAMPS alumni, whose transition from local school tracks to the continental stage was nothing short of impressive.

The five-day event, hosted at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta from 16 to 20 July, featured participants from about 40 African countries.

Among the standout performers were three athletes who emerged from the MTN CHAMPS initiative, Nigeria’s largest grassroots athletics championship.

Developed by MTN in partnership with Making of Champions (MoC), CHAMPS is a nationwide talent discovery and development initiative that has quickly become a major pipeline for the country’s athletics future.

Lucy Nwankwo, Toheebat Jimoh and Eno Ezekiel, all competing in the U20 sprint category, proudly represented Team Nigeria at the championships.

The trio, selected as MVPs (Most Valuable Players) from season 1 and season 2 of the MTN CHAMPS championship, were the first set of MVPs admitted to the MoC Academy.

They were also among 10 CHAMPS athletes who progressed to the 2024 National Sports Festival where they won medals.

Now, they have delivered personal bests and secured more medals on the continental stage.

Nwankwo won her women’s 100m heat with a time of 11.88 seconds, a new personal best that improved on her previous 11.99.

“I am excited. I was not expecting it because I had an injury,” she said after her race.

Ezekiel Eno Asuquo, shattered his PB with a blistering 45.83s, delivering a silver medal in the men’s U20 400m sprint.

What makes his performance even more remarkable is that he wasn’t even meant to run the 400m at the Championships.

“I’m very happy about coming second because I wasn’t even going to run the 400 at first,” Ezekiel shared after the race. “The person that was supposed to run did not come, so I was privileged to run. And coming here to win silver, I’m so happy. And in my personal event, I ran a PB also. I thank God, my coach Deji Aliu, and mentor, Senior Ifeanyi Ojeji, and my sponsor, MTN.”

Toheebat Jimoh also set a personal best in the women’s U20 400m, securing a bronze medal, with an astonishing 53.00s.

She said, “I am grateful that this day has happened. I have always dreamed of representing Nigeria. This is a time I have been waiting for.” Jimoh, who only started running the 400m consistently this season, credited her improvement to consistent training and encouragement from her coach.

Her journey has been impressive, having secured two gold medals at the National Sports Festival and now representing the Nigerian team.

Weighing both successes, she declared that night as the highlight of her young athletic career.

“This is special because I was able to represent Nigeria. This is a time I have been dreaming about for a long time. I am happy I did my personal best in green and white. I am expecting more as I move forward.”

This Nigerian delegation is part of a larger contingent selected by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. The full squad includes 92 athletes, made up of 51 men and 41 women, competing across both U18 and U20 categories.

For many of these athletes, the championships mark their first time wearing national colours in an international competition.

The journey of the three athletes from grassroots tracks to the continental stage underscores the impact of early talent discovery and structured development. Their progression within a year of being identified through the MTN CHAMPS initiative highlights the importance of investing in youth athletics and providing the right platforms for growth.

With medals already secured at the African U18/U20 Championships, the performance of these athletes marks a significant milestone for MTN’s involvement in grassroots sports.

