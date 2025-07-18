The stage is set for a titanic Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarterfinal as Nigeria’s Super Falcons face Zambia’s Copper Queens this evening in Casablanca.

With a semi-final berth at stake, this clash promises intensity, skill, and no shortage of drama.

Nine-time champions Nigeria remain the most successful side in African women’s football history and are chasing a record-extending 10th title.

Led by coach Justin Madugu, the Falcons are yet to concede at this tournament, topping Group B with seven points and a strong defensive record.

But despite their pedigree, they will be wary of the Zambians—who stunned them 1-0 in the third-place match at WAFCON 2022.

Zambia, powered by the electric trio of Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda, and Racheal Kundananji, have emerged as one of the continent’s most feared attacking sides.

Under coach Florence Hauptle, the Copper Queens finished second in Group A after an impressive run that included a 3-2 win over Senegal and a gutsy draw against hosts Morocco.

The Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca will host what could be a defining match in the tournament’s history.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons name strong XI for quarterfinal clash against Zambia

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have named a solid starting lineup for their WAFCON 2024 quarterfinal match against Zambia in Casablanca.

Chiamaka Nnadozie starts in goal behind a trusted backline of Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, Michelle Alozie, and Oluwatosin Demehin.

In midfield, captain Rasheedat Ajibade leads the charge alongside Halimatu Ayinde and Jennifer Echegini.

Up front, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Esther Okoronkwo, and Folashade Ijamilusi start in attack, with Ihezuo looking to add to her two tournament goals.

Coach Justin Madugu has a strong bench featuring Asisat Oshoala, Toni Payne, Deborah Abiodun, and Rinsola Babajide.

All set for kickoff in Casablanca after the national anthems of both teams

Just five minutes gone

Nigeria 1-0 Zambia

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade tries a run on the right flank but she has been checkmated

GOAL… Super Falcons with a early goal from the first free kick

The Super Falcons are dictating the pace of the game as they look to double their lead

Rasheedat Ajibade wins a free kick for Nigeria after the Super Falcons captain was shoved off the ball

The Zambian women are gradually settling into the game and they try an attempt from long range but it’s off the target

The Super Falcons are piling the pressure and they win another corner kick

Zambia win a free kick in a promising position after a foul by Ohale Osinachi … The Nigeria defenders deal with the situation well

The Super Falcons have enjoyed a slightly superior ball possession 52.7% ahead of the Zambian with 47.3%

Ohale Osinachi with the goal for Nigeria

GOAL!! Esther Okoronkwo makes it 2-0… She calmly chests the ball down before slotting the ball into the net

Nigeria with three shots on target have scored twice while the Zambians with no effort on target have no goal

YELLOW CARD: Zambia’s Nacula booked for a deliberate hand ball

Demehin with a timely tackle against Zambia captain Banda.. The Copper Bullets win a corner kick but no hassles for the Super Falcons

GOAL!! Chiwendu Ihezuo makes it 3-0

Anxious moment for Nigeria but Chiamaka Nnadozie rushes out for a timely clearance

Ihezuo now has three goals in this tournament and on course for the Golden Boot race

Half Time: Nigeria 3-0 Zambia

A dominant first half display by the Super Falcons put them one leg in the semi final

Second half underway in Casablanca

Rasheedat Ajibade with a cross from the right flank but it goes straight into the hands of the Zambia goalkeeper

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie receiving treatment on the pitch after being batched into by the Zambia captain Banda

Ihezuo draws a foul and wins a free kick for the Super Falcons

60 Minutes gone…

Zambia with the better ball possession 54.1% while Nigeria have 45.9%

Echechini with an effort in the Zambia box but her effort was well blocked

SUBSTITUTION: Chiwendu Ihezuo pulled out for Isah

Rasheedat Ajibade hacked down as Super Falcons get another free kick

GOAL!!!! Demehin heads in Nigeria’s fourth goal

Triple SUBSTITUTION as Oshoala, Abiodun and Ucheibe come into the game for Nigeria

A good chance for Oshoala but the striker was unable to direct her effort on target

Clash of heads… Substitute Deborah Abiodun being attended to by the medics

Oshoala with another bright chance but the former Barcelona striker was disposed of the ball before pulling the trigger…

The Super Falcons are not only gunning for victory… They’re also eyeing another clean sheet.. They are yet to conceed any goal in this tournament

Four minutes added time and Nigeria add another goal!!!

Ijamilusi scores and makes it Nigeria 5-0 Zambia

Full Time: Nigeria 5-0 Zambia

The Super Falcons fly into the semi final in grand style

