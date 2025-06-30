Armed policemen on Monday barricaded the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

The security operatives, deployed in large numbers, took control of the premises in Zone 5 Wuse District of the federal capital early in the morning, denying entry to members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), including prominent members of the party.

The BoT had scheduled a meeting at the secretariat to precede that of the NEC expanded caucus but they were stopped at the gate by the police.

A party official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, alleged that the security lockdown was a deliberate move to block the proposed expanded caucus meeting, hinting at a deeper crisis brewing within the party..

Details later…

