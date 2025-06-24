The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and a patient have celebrated a successful kidney transplant, the first at the facility since 2010.

The patient, Yusuf Abdullahi, who underwent the process on Saturday, spoke in a 28-second video recorded after he was discharged from the hospital and certified medically fit to go back home and continue with his life.

“People should come and have their kidney transplants at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. People are just wasting their money on medical tourism. Here, it is excellent and cheap,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He urged wealthy Nigerians to help the hospital to enable it to treat complex diseases.

According to the hospital, Mr Abdullahi was one of two individuals who have successfully received kidney transplant at the hospital.

Another video showed Mr Abdullahi moving around the hospital, showing he was back on his feet.

“I prayed for God to bless the hospital (University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital),” Mr Abdullahi added.

Second kidney transplant in 15 years

The hospital last had a successful kidney transplant in August 2010. The latest success, conducted from 20 to 22 May, was widely celebrated at the hospital.

It was carried out by Hasan Muhammed and his team comprising Muhammed Gadam, Haruna Ngadda, Ahmed Zanna, and Sani Hassan.

Speaking at a press conference in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of UMTH, Ahmed Ahidjo, described the operation as affordable compared to other hospitals in Nigeria.

“UMTH conducted its first kidney transplant in August 2010. After years of building capacity and improving our infrastructure, we have now returned with full force to resume this critical service,” Mr Ahidjo, a professor, said.

He revealed that 20 patients are currently admitted and awaiting kidney transplant surgery.

According to him, the kidney recipient is recovering well, with no post-surgery complications.

Despite the setbacks caused by last September’s devastating floods, which damaged parts of the hospital’s infrastructure, Mr Ahidjo said the hospital’s kidney centre is efficient.

He said the facility received support from the federal and state government, and philanthropists to achieve the milestone.

“UMTH has four fully equipped theatre rooms, all for kidney transplants, which were fully equipped with modern equipment,” Mr Ahidjo said, commending the former chairman of TETFund for approving the procurement of a billion-naira-worth kidney treatment machine for the hospital last year.

He also praised Governor Babagana Zulum for donating N50 million for research on the cause of kidney failure in the state.

Explaining the effort the hospital has made to bring back clinical services after the flood, he said it recently acquired 20 dialysis machines.

The dialysis sessions are now heavily subsidised at just N12,000, compared to the global cost of $1,000 (approximately N1.6 million).

He attributed rampant kidney failure in the North-east region to a high rate of hypertension, diabetes, and poor water-drinking habits, especially during hot periods.

While he called on people to drink more water, he also called for additional funding to cover the cost of consumables for underprivileged patients in need of kidney transplants.

“This will help save more lives and allow patients to enjoy healthier lives with their families,” he said.

