Calm has returned to the university town of Lapai where violent protests erupted on Sunday following the killing of a 200-level Chemistry student of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBUL).

The student, Abdulwahab Jafar, was killed during a robbery incident in his off-campus residence.

The tragic death of Mr Jafar, said to be the only child of his parents, sparked outrage among students.

Demonstrators blocked major roads, vandalised university property, and disrupted academic and commercial activities across the town. Some members of the media were also reportedly attacked during the chaos.

A swift intervention by security operatives, university management, student leaders, and key government officials, including the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hamidu Jantabo, and the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Abdullahi Mammagi, helped to contain the situation and restore order.

The Emir of Lapai, Umar Tafida, announced the suspension of the weekly Tuesday market to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The Niger State Government also convened an emergency security meeting and outlined a comprehensive plan.

The plan includes the deployment of over 200 vigilantes for regular patrols, the establishment of officially approved security checkpoints, and the enforcement of stricter regulations on landlords of student hostels.

Other steps include a crackdown on unapproved student lodges in collaboration with the Urban Development Board, immediate provision of a new transformer to improve electricity supply in off-campus areas, and provision of motorcycles and other logistics for security operatives.

The government also announced the formation of student security committees to collaborate with the authorities, mandatory student ID cards, and additional recruitment of local security volunteers.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Mohammed Sulaiman, described Mr Jafar’s death as a great loss and urged students to remain calm and vigilant.

“We must all take responsibility for our safety. Get to know your neighbours, avoid isolated areas, and report any suspicious activity,” he advised.

In honour of the deceased, the university management declared Tuesday and Wednesday as lecture-free days to allow students and staff to mourn and pray for the repose of his soul.

The university has also debunked rumours alleging attacks from the host community’s youths, describing such claims as baseless and misleading.

The authorities said Lapai town, as well as the university’s main and Kobo campuses, are now safe, and academic activities can resume.

Ongoing security patrols have been instituted around student lodges and access points to reinforce safety.

However, the students were advised to remain law-abiding, avoid spreading false information, and cooperate fully with security personnel.

The university management, in a statement, thanked the Niger State Government, traditional leaders, community members, and all security agencies for their prompt and effective response.

Stakeholders continue to hold consultations to ensure lasting peace and security in and around the university environment.

Prayers were also offered for the repose of the soul of Mr Jafar and strength for his grieving family.

