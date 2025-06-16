Casualties continue to rise in both Israel and Iran as the two countries continue to attack each other.

Iran continued its attacks early Monday by launching fresh waves of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, while the sound of explosions and aerial strikes echoed across its capital, Tehran.

At least eight Israelis were killed in the latest attacks, officials said, raising the casualty in Israel to 24 dead and 380 people injured. The attacks also damaged oil refineries and part of Israel’s power grid.

In Iran, the Iranian health ministry reported that at least 224 people have been killed and 1,481 wounded in Israeli attacks. Iranians, on Sunday, reported sounds of explosions coming from different parts of the country.

Missiles struck in Niavaran and Tajrish, in the capital’s north, and around the Valiasr and Hafte Tir squares in the city centre.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Kazemi, and his deputy were killed in the attacks.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A third IRGC intelligence officer, Mohsen Bagheri, was also killed in the strike. About 70 women and children died as well, with more still stuck under the rubble.

Al Jazeera reports that the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Israel “is trying to promote the notion that its attacks are precise and do not target residential areas, which is not true.”

Scores of buildings, both civilian and military, have been damaged in both countries as citizens scramble for safety.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the war between both nations started on Friday when Israel launched an attack on Iran, saying it was a pre-emptive strike to prevent the Islamic Republic from building nuclear weapons.

The attack occurred two days before Iran and the US were set to continue their talks over Iran’s nuclear programme, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes. Iran has now suspended the negotiations.

The Israeli air attacks led to reprisal attacks by Iran using drones and ballistic missiles. Since then, both sides have continued to attack each other amidst global calls for de-escalation.

Regime change in Iran

Officials of the US and Israeli governments have said war is likely to last weeks and not days, according to CNN.

The officials disclosed that Israel is now moving with the clear approval of the US, although Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier distanced the country from the attack on Iran.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video address, said that Israel will “strike every site and every target of the Ayatollah’s regime.”

Analysts have said Israel is trying to trigger a regime change in the country.

The New York Times reported that officials have said by targeting Iranian industry, local security forces, and key infrastructure, Israel aims to weaken the state, further cripple its already struggling economy, and potentially provoke regime change.

Since Saturday, Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian energy production facilities, manufacturing plants and aviation.

However, Iran has threatened to intensify hostilities towards Israel.

Iran’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, also said Tehran does not wish for the conflict with Israel to expand to regional war “unless it’s imposed on us.”

US may get involved

President Trump, on Sunday, told ABC News that the US could become involved in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

He also disclosed that he would be open to Russian President Vladimir Putin stepping in as a mediator.

“I would be open to it. [Putin] is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved,” President Trump stated

He noted that discussions over Iran’s nuclear program are still underway, hinting that Tehran may now be more eager to strike a deal amid its escalating exchange of attacks with Israel.

Meanwhile, Oman, which has served as a mediator in nuclear negotiations, said a planned sixth round of talks between Iran and the United States, scheduled for this weekend, had been called off.

PREMIUM TIMES also earlier reported that the Iranian inistry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei had cancelled negotiations with the US, stating that talks with the US were unjustifiable, meaningless amid Israel’s attack on the nation.

“The other side [the US] acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran’s territory,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

